A dispute between developers and residents at the Worthington subdivision in White Plains over a proposed community center took another turn on Monday.
Charles County Planning Commission members unanimously denied a revision to the site plan that would have enclosed a pavilion currently built at the cul-de-sac on Warfield Street in White Plains to turn it into a multipurpose building.
Planning commission members had serious issues with a lack of water and sewage facilities for the structure under the proposed plan by Marble Arch LLC. They found issues with the fact that while electricity was available at the facility, connections to water and sewage lines were not provided.
“Why would we not have water going to that facility? To me that seems like it would very much hamper the use of the facility to include gatherings,” Rob Barnes, planning commission member, said.
Spence Bowling, a private architect that was brought in by Marble Arch to construct the building, said that portable facilities could be brought in for large public gatherings.
“It seems that there is a requirement that exists that if you bring water to a facility, you must also bring sewer to the facility, and it was not their intent at this juncture to bring sewer to the facility,” Spence said.
Spence added that security issues prevented placing a hose spigot for water at the facility.
Mark Mudd, who represented Marble Arch, said the intention was to provide an enclosed picnic space in response to comments during a Feb. 1 planning commission hearing.
The lack of water at the facility was a major sticking point for planning commissioners, with Bill Murray referring to the enclosed structure as a “storage facility.”
Public comments also blasted the plan, with Ayana Moore, homeowners’ association president at the Worthington subdivision, calling the enclosure “an oversized Home Depot shed.”
“A community center was clearly explained and expected,” Moore said.
According to a staff report on the issue, a third revision to the site in 2009 established space for a 2000-square-foot community center where the pavilion was constructed.
According to Moore, Dennis Vaira, previous owner of Marble Arch, stated a community center would be built on the site. Vaira died in 2018.
Work began on the pavilion began in November 2019 after the county issued a permit to begin work, according to a letter from Ben Dyer Associates. However, once residents found out about the construction, a stop-work order was issued based on community concerns in April 2020.
Significant work on the pavilion had been finished by the time the order was issued.
A lawsuit was filed that same month by the Worthington subdivision homeowner’s association against Marble Arch LLC and Ryan Homes.
According to the letter from Dyer Associates, Charles Circuit Court Judge William R. Judge dismissed the suit against Marble Arch last March, and dismissed the claims against Ryan Homes, who sold the houses in the Worthington subdivision, in July.
Marble Arch attempted to gain approval from the planning commission for the pavilion on Feb 1., but the revision was denied.
With Monday’s denial, Mudd said the pavilion would be torn down in accordance with the stop-work order, but Mudd did not say whether the community center outlined in the third revision would be constructed instead.