The Charles County Sheriff's Office apprehended two Waldorf men on June 28 after numerous complaints of reckless driving by off-road vehicles in the county.
News of the arrests were announced on the office’s Facebook page after a special enforcement operation by the Community Oriented Policing Services Unit.
According to the post, deputies were made aware of the reckless operation of all-terrain vehicles in the area of St. Thomas Drive, Village Street and Stoddert Middle School.
Deputies allegedly observed two men operating ATVs in the area and detained one man, Tavon James Dodson, 26, of Waldorf.
Dodson was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors for driving an off-road vehicle on government property and was released on his own recognizance on June 30.
When deputies attempted to apprehend a second man, Sean Gerard Estep, 36, of Waldorf, he allegedly attempted to flee before deputies were able to stop him and shut down the vehicle.
When Estep was taken into custody, deputies allegedly recovered suspected crack cocaine and observed that the vehicle identification number on his ATV had been altered.
Estep was charged with misdemeanors of resisting arrest, removal or obliteration of a vehicle serial number and possession of a controlled and dangerous substance in addition to a pair of misdemeanors for driving an off-road vehicle on government property.
Estep was also released on his own recognizance on June 30.
Both men are due back in court on Aug. 17, and their ATVs were impounded by the sheriff’s office. The investigation into this case is still ongoing.
Anyone with information into this or related events can call the Charles sheriff's office at 301-932-2222.