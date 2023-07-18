Charles County pools remain closed after a drowning took the life of a 55-year-old man on Thursday, July 13.
The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism announced the incident in a press release on Monday.
According to the release, the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. on July 13 at the Thomas Stone High School outdoor pool in Waldorf.
While the circumstances that led to the incident are unclear at this time, life guards at the pool jumped into action immediately, performed emergency actions and called 911 for support from first responders, according to the release.
Emergency medical services personnel were on scene within 54 seconds of the call and took over life-saving measures and took the man to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
“We extend our condolences to the family members who are grieving the loss of their loved one, our gratitude to the dedicated employees who responded to provide care, and our support to everyone in the community who has been affected by this tragic event,” the county department said in its statement.
The county’s pools were closed through the weekend and beginning of this week to allow for in-service training and to provide support for staff members after the incident.
“We remain committed to the safety and well-being of all who visit and work at our aquatics facilities,” the statement continued.
A determination on when pools will reopen will be made at a later date.