A Charles County business is one of seven businesses to get additional investment in state funds in order to further stimulate the economy.
Discovery Lane LLC, a preschool center located in Waldorf, was announced as one of the winners in the second round of funding through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Neighborhood BusinessWorks program.
The announcement of the funds were made in a press release last week from the office of Gov. Larry Hogan (R).
“Our state has been working hard to supercharge investment and make Maryland’s 149 Opportunity Zones the most competitive ones in America,” Hogan said in a press release.
Discovery Lane was awarded $70,000 to help with expansion efforts in the second round of funding aimed at start-up or expanding business located in federally-designated Opportunity Zones.
Founded by Alice Lane and Shante Lane Tamerat in 2014, Discovery Lane was established “with a firm belief that students are remarkable when you give them a path to trail,” according to the center's website. Discovery Lane serves ages 2 to 6 with a variety of programs that develop peer relationships, build self management skills, and other essential skills to help children prepare for the classroom.
Opportunity Zones are defined by the Internal Revenue Service as an economically distressed community where new investments may be eligible for preferred tax treatment under certain conditions.
All of Maryland’s 24-districts has at least one opportunity zone.
The funding for Discovery Lane marks the first community in Maryland to receive funding through the BusinessWorks program.
Zest Tea, a Baltimore-based tea company and Twigs and Teacups, a gift and apparel shop based on the Eastern Shore, received the largest awards of $100,000.
Businesses in Allegany, Washington and Wicomico counties also received awards.