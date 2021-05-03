The Charles County Board of Education is moving forward in its search for a new superintendent of schools and hopes to announce its new top administrator by June 8 at its monthly meeting.
The new superintendent will replace Kim Hill, who announced in February she would not be seeking renewal of her contract for another four-year term. Hill, who has served two terms as superintendent, is retiring from the school system at the end of this school year.
Reviews have been completed for 17 applicants from across the nation, and board members say they hope to name three finalists by mid-May. At that point, they will release the names of those finalists and conduct a Zoom question/answer session with all three candidates. The community will be able to watch part of the interviews, which the school system will post on its website. The board is asking students, staff and community members to watch the interviews and provide feedback through a survey published with the video.
Earlier this school year, the board, through its consultants with the Maryland Association of Boards of Education, conducted a survey for employees and community members to provide characteristics they look for in a superintendent.
"Dr. Hill is leaving the school system in excellent condition,” Latina Wilson, chair of the board, said in a release. “Students, staff, parents and the community want us to find someone who can implement strategies to promote continued academic growth. … We are looking for a leader who will continue the tradition of personal leadership, a focus on children and pursuit of excellence.”
Virginia McGraw, vice chair of the board, shared with Southern Maryland News on Friday they are “definitely looking for someone who is a passionate advocate for students, an experienced instructional leader and who has had a large range of responsibilities.” She said the perfect candidate will also “continue to move the school system forward, be innovative with moving us along the technology highway” and who can clearly articulate their vision in how to achieve those things.
“We’re sad to lose Dr. Hill who has been really innovative throughout her career,” McGraw said. “She has brought a lot to the county … and we’ll certainly miss her after she retires.”
Maryland law requires school boards to award a four-year contract, and the new superintendent's term would begin July 1, 2021, and end June 30, 2025.