Charles County public school system is in line to see an increase in the state share in costs for future school construction.
During Monday’s board of education work session, Michael Heim, assistant superintendent of supporting services, and Steve Andritz, director of planning and construction, briefed board members on funding for school construction.
The county is projected to see $22.89 million in funding from the state’s Capital Improvement Program for fiscal 2023.
A grant will provides funding for new school construction and renovation as well as major maintenance programs for existing facilities.
Costs of new school construction and certain renovation or addition projects are split between the state and local governments based on county wealth, but as Heim explained, those funds only cover actual building and improvements
“That [state funding] does not include buying land, design cots or any of the technology, fixtures, etc.," he said.
Charles County also saw a rise in its state share, which is based on county wealth, from 61% to 65%.
A new grant allowing the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue bonds for school construction projects is also set to provide more money for constructing educational facilities in the state.
The Built to Learn Act, which passed the Maryland General Assembly in 2020, came online with the passage of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future last year.
The law allows the stadium authority to issue revenue bonds to fund new construction projects which would be managed by the authority.
Charles County is expected to receive about $25.35 million in assisting three school addition/renovation projects.
Projects include a new 9,000-square-foot addition for new kindergarten and pre-K classrooms at J. P Ryon Elementary School, a renovation/addition to Maurice J. McDonough High School, and new classrooms and an activity area at Malcolm Elementary School. Heim said the district would also increase sprinkler system capacity at the school.
A fourth project, a renovation for La Plata High School, received approval from the Interagency Commission on School Construction but has not yet received approval from the Maryland Stadium Authority.
The Charles school board also discussed House Bill 739, sponsored by the Charles County delegation, which is set to establish a workgroup to study the fiscal and operation viability of public-private partnerships in school construction for local schools.
If the bill becomes law, a 10-person workgroup would study the viability of public-private partnerships in financing, construction, maintaining and operating schools in the county. The workgroup would make recommendations by the end of the year.
Board members voiced concerns that the legislation could lead to the privatization of public schools.
“We need to be clear on what this work group is going to be working on in terms of the responsibilities of renovation of construction, because when I read this legislation it gives me the impression of privatization,” board vice chairperson Latina Wilson said.
Virginia McGraw, school board member, voiced similar concerns in regard to building maintenance staff.
HB 739 passed the House unanimously on March 21 and advanced to the Senate Education, Health, and Environmental Affairs committee, but has yet to receive a hearing.
The Senate's companion bill, SB 916 sponsored by Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Prince George’s, Charles, Calvert), passed the Senate unanimously on March 21 and his scheduled for a hearing in the House Appropriations committee on April 4.