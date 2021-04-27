Charles Regional Medical Center has a new doctor on board.
Sevil Aliveya joined the diabetes and endocrinology team at the medical center. Aliyeva brings over 15 years of experience as a board-certified physician in internal medicine as well as endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, according to a release from the hospital.
She specializes in the treatment of diabetes and metabolism, calcium disorders, thyroid conditions, pituitary and adrenal disorders, metabolic bone disease and hypogonadism.
Aliyeva is joining diabetes and endocrinology specialists William J. Levy and Michael Sharon, as well as clinical dietician Jamilah Bugayong at the Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic in Waldorf, 12070 Old Line Center, Suite 102.
The growing team of specialists provide diagnosis, treatment and long-term care for people living with Type 1 and 2 diabetes, endocrine disorders and metabolic disorders.
After earning her doctor of medicine degree in 2005, Aliyeva later volunteered at the National Institutes of Health and then served as a resident physician at Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, N.J.
Aliyeva performed her endocrinology and diabetes fellowship training at Medstar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore. She has also been published in her field of expertise and has presented at numerous conferences.
Diabetes is the most common disorder of the endocrine system and local resources provide for a spectrum of services from medical interventions to lifestyle guidance.
Diabetes is one of the most common chronic illnesses across the U.S., affecting over 34 million people. An even greater number of people qualify for prediabetes, nearly one in every three American adults. And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many are not aware of their condition.