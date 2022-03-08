University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center has embarked on a two-year project to greatly expand the hospital’s emergency department.
The plans for the upgrades to the center in La Plata were announced in a press release on March 2.
“As we hopefully begin to emerge from the pandemic, efforts like this project underscore our commitment to learn from the lessons of the last two years,” Noel Cervino, president and CEO of the medical center, said.
The expansion hopes to meet increasing demands for a hospital that treated more than 42,000 patients last year and incorporate lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic demonstrated the complexity of working with normal patient types and conditions while needing to quickly evaluate and isolate highly contagious patients,” Bill Grimes, vice president of ancillary services, said.
One of the major improvements are eight rooms equipped for staff to care for the needs of behavioral health patients.
According to Grimes, the hospital’s behavioral health services are focused on providing immediate care in crisis situations.
“Our physicians, both present in the [emergency department] or available through tele-medicine, determine the best course of action for the patient,” Grimes said.
Those could include referral to local community resources or transfer to a more specialized facility.
Grimes added that the pandemic created additional stress on families and individuals that manifested as behavioral health events in some people.
The medical center will also add five examination rooms, “which will enable the hospital to better accommodate Charles County’s ongoing population growth,” the release stated.
“The last two years, and especially the last COVID-19 surge, really demonstrated the importance of our emergency department,” Dr. Maxwell Ginsburg, chairman and medical director department of emergency medicine, said.
“The additional examination rooms, along with the behavioral health upgrades, will allow our team of doctors, nurses and technicians to continue to provide excellent emergency care as the county’s population grows,” Ginsburg continued.
Other improvements include a 12-chair area for patients waiting for test results, improved nursing hubs and an expanded waiting area for patients.
W.M. Davis was awarded the contract for construction of the new emergency department. Design services were provided by CRGA Design, LDG Inc., WSP USA and Morabito Consultants.
Charles Regional Medical Center’s expansion project continues a series of initiatives aimed at expanding services at the hospital.
In the last two years, the hospital has opened a breast health service, an endoscopy center and hiring additional doctors and nurse practitioners for a variety of medical care services.
The hospital also plans to open a full-service primary care facility in Bryans Road, which is scheduled to open April 1.