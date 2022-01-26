Charles County residents got a chance to hear from Democratic hopefuls for the nomination for Maryland comptroller during a virtual candidate forum on Jan. 19.
The Western Charles Democratic Club and the Veterans Democratic Club of Charles and Vicinity put on the hour-long event to introduce residents to Del. Brooke Lierman (D-Baltimore city) and Bowie Mayor Tim Adams (D) before June’s primary election.
“I believe the role of the comptroller is to be an advocate for the people,” Lierman said in her opening remarks.
Derrick Terry, vice president of the Veterans Democratic Club of Charles County, moderated the event in an alternating question format on queries ranging from fiscal responsibility to veterans.
On fiscal responsibility, Adams, said that the comptroller's office has to ensure that everyone is paying their fair share of taxes.
“I think about 130 of the largest companies don’t pay any taxes, so I think it’s our fiscal responsibility to make sure everyone needs to pay their fair share,” he said.
Adams also said that as comptroller he would move away from sole-source contracts, stating that competitive contracts allow for lower prices and greater innovation.
Lierman said there needed to be more accountability on spending, especially during states of emergency.
During her remarks, Lierman championed an idea to create a public website, openmaryland.gov, where residents could see information about government-funded projects.
“Our financial records should be an open book. You should be able to login and see the school down the street or the highway that’s being built or the transit line, and see who got that contract, who’s being paid, is it on time,” Lierman said.
Candidates also dealt with several questions related to helping stimulate the economy of Charles County in the aftermath of the ongoing pandemic.
Adams said he would look at bond bills and other initiatives to give opportunities to businesses, including small and minority owned-businesses.
Lierman said the office must work to support small businesses, especially Black-owned businesses, which Lierman said were twice as likely to be turned down for a loan.
Candidates were also asked how that would ensure equity for minority businesses.
Lierman said she would set up a revolving loan fund to make sure small businesses could participate.
“We have a huge racial wealth divide and so much of that is making sure we’re streamlining the protection of Black-owned businesses.”
Adams, the first Black mayor in the history of Bowie and chief executive officer of Systems Application & Technologies Inc., said that minority businesses “have been the work of my life.”
Adams said that the comptroller must use their position on the Board of Public works to stand up and say no when minority business participation thresholds weren’t met.
Currently, Lierman is the only Democratic candidate registered for June’s primary, after formally registering on Jan. 10.
Adams has not yet filed for election.
According to the State Board of Elections website, Adams, along with any other potential candidates, has until Feb. 22 to officially register his campaign.
There is one Republican challenger so far — Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, who registered on May 25.
Longtime Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) declared his bid for governor in this year's election, although he had not yet filed as of press time this week.