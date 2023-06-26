On July 1, Maryland will officially legalize the recreational use of cannabis by adults statewide.
With regulations on the verge of changing, groups across the state are organizing to educate residents on what the new laws mean for them.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland will host “Know your rights — Marijuana Legalization in Maryland” at the Waldorf West Library on July 8 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Carlos Childs, Southern Maryland regional organizer for the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland, told Southern Maryland News that the idea for the event came from a need to educate residents on the landscape following the legalization of marijuana.
“With marijuana being legal starting July 1, we know that it’s going to be a lot of people who need education on what their rights are around it, where they can use, where they can’t use and police interactions,” Childs said.
The event plans to cover rules such as how much marijuana you can have, where you can legally purchase it, how to deal with police interactions and more.
Also planned is a discussion on how to keep marijuana out of the hands of children.
Mckalya Wilkes, cofounder of the group Schools Not Jails, said keeping marijuana out of the hands of children is important.
“My advice to parents who use, because I am also a parent who uses, my advice is to store it like any medication. ... You want to store it in a place where it is not accessible [to children]. If possible put it in a place that is locked away,” Wilkes said.
Wilkes, who declared her intention to run for the U.S. House of Representatives seat currently held by Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) on June 15, said it was also important for parents to have a conversation with their children about marijuana and its effects.
Hoyer, who has held the seat for four decades, has not yet declared his intentions for the 2024 race.
Childs told Southern Maryland News that he hopes people will learn the ins and outs of cannabis legalization at the July 8 event.
“I hope that the main thing people get is education, not for themselves but to go back to their communities and say, ‘Hey, I learned how much you can have, hey I learned that you cannot use in certain places,'" Childs said. "I know that I have certain rights that if the police stop me I can exercise them and I feel comfortable not just using them myself but teaching others to be comfortable.”
Marijuana was legalized in Maryland with the passage of House Bill 556/Senate Billl 516, sponsored by Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) and Del Vanessa E. Atterbeary (D-Howard) on the House side and by Sen. Brian J. Feldman (D-Montgomery) and Antonio Hayes (D-Baltimore city) on the Senate side.
Under the law, residents age 21 or older will be able to possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis flower, up to 12 grams of concentrated cannabis and/or a cannabis product with no more than 750 mg of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
The law also makes it legal for residents to grow and keep up to two cannabis plants.
Finally, the law establishes regulations on grow facilities and dispensaries, licensing standards and provisions for a disparity study to examine the equity of the licensing process.
Maryland joined a growing number of states that have legalized marijuana usage either for medical or recreation use.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 38 states and Washington, D.C., allow the medical use of cannabis
Of those states, 23 and the District of Columbia have laws allowing the use of marijuana for recreation.
RSVP at https://bit.ly/42GPfWH.
