Charles County Board of Education members received an update on the proposed fiscal 2023 budget during a meeting Tuesday that includes bus driver pay increases, more mental health services for some students and a new high-level administrative position.
Karen Acton, assistant superintendent of fiscal services, informed the school board the new budget is expected to increase by $27.8 million from $408 million to $436 million during the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
The county is expecting to receive an extra $8.4 million in state funding, though Acton said that number was not yet official.
Additionally, the district plans to request $19.5 million in extra funding from the Charles County commissioners.
The school system’s budget revenue is split primarily between state and county funding.
The proposed budget allows for a number of increased expenditures, including health care costs that are expected to rise by an estimated $3 million.
“We have not asked for a health care cost increase in two fiscal years, but as we project out this year we definitely think we will need that,” Acton said.
The funds would go to deal with increased claims and additional enrollments into the program.
Student transportation costs are expected to increase by $1.9 million, which includes funds to recalibrate bus driver pay scales and a cost reduction of $423,477 in order to bring five routes under county control.
To facilitate an expansion of the school system’s virtual school programs, $826,000 has been set aside to to bring in four more teachers, as well as an extra computer analyst and an extra counselor, as well as purchasing online Advanced Placement courses through Apex and Pearson.
The budget also sets aside $248,750 for the creation of a chief of schools position that would supervise schools, school leader development and the safety and security of schools.
The proposal also included several instructional increases such as $450,000 for therapeutic and behavioral support counselors in elementary schools.
The funding request was an “unfortunate continuity” to board member Latina Wilson, who stated the system has asked for increased funding for mental health over the last few years.
“We keep bringing up mental health. Well we’re in the middle of a pandemic and guess what, we need mental health,” she said.
Wilson asked if they received requesting funding for mental health last year, but Acton said they only received $90,000 for staff mental health.
The requested funding in the fiscal 2023 budget would go specifically toward elementary school counselors.
The county expects to have an additional 1,144 students next school year, with student enrollment expected to reach 27,130 students.
The board of education will meet on Jan. 24 for a work session on the proposed operating budget, with final approval expected on Feb. 8.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews