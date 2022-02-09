The Charles County Board of Education approved a $438.3 million budget request reflecting an increase in spending brought by recent state legislation known as Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
Board members voted unanimously on Tuesday evening to approve the first budget presented by Superintendent Maria Navarro, who took over leading the school system last year.
“The request prioritizes early childhood expansion, instructional programs and resources and transportation, and also addresses employee compensation and collective bargaining,” Navarro said.
The approved budget is a 7.4% increase in spending compared to last fiscal year, buoyed by an estimated $17.1 million in funding from the state of Maryland and a request of $13.1 million more from county government.
The budget includes about $8 million in mandatory cost increases, including $1.9 million to recalibrate bus contract pay scales.
Prekindergarten is set for a major expansion due to investments to align with demands from the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, including just over $2 million to transfer costs of 27 Title I personnel, teachers and assistants into the budget.
Additional costs include over $600,000 to expand prekindergarten staff.
A total of $640,000 was also set aside for four teachers, one computer analyst and one counselor to expand the district’s virtual program.
During the presentation, Sherri Fisher-Davis, budget manager, also provided an update on a request to examine estimated costs to reinstate an activity bus program based on information provided by Mike Heim, assistant superintendent of supporting services. The program would cost $1.2 million dollars to provide buses for after school activities.
That figure included wages for drivers, fuel costs and bus allotment if the program, which was shuttered in 2013, would return. No decision was made on restarting the program on Tuesday.
Ian Herd, student school board member, hoped the return of the program would come soon.
“It doesn’t matter how good our clubs are if students can’t take advantage of them due to their socioeconomic status or their home life,” he said.
Herd has filed to run for Charles County commissioner as a Democrat in the first district.
"The fiscal year 2023 budget proposal builds on the existing foundation for teaching and learning in Charles County Public Schools," Navarro said in an emailed statement to Southern Maryland News. "The budget maintains core programs and progress, as well as adds new programs to meet student needs. The proposal reflects enhancements in comprehensive literacy, mental health, student supports and additional teachers."
Navarro said in the statement that the budget requests includes money for employee raises, transportation, the expansion of early childhood education program access and more.
The budget request will be presented to Charles commissioners on Feb. 28, and the board of education plans to adopt its final budget on June 14.
The school system "will continue to work closely with the [county commissioners] to implement the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future to ensure the school system receives adequate funding to support all Blueprint policy areas," Navarro said.