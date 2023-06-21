On Tuesday, the Charles County Board of Education came together to formally adopt its $480.7 million fiscal 2024 budget and sign agreements with its two employee unions.
Tuesday’s meeting came as a surprise to many, as notice of the meeting came only a few hours before the 1 p.m. start time, despite open meeting laws in the state that require public boards to give adequate notice of meetings.
According to Superintendent Maria Navarro, the original plan was to delay adoption of the budget until official funding numbers from the state arrived, which as of now have not yet been received.
However, a matter of process forced the timetable to move ahead.
“Our requirement is that we have to provide a fully approved fiscal 2024 budget back to the commissioners for their review and for approval … and then we have to submit it by law by June 30 to the state,” Navarro said.
That timeline is inline with previous years.
The new budget includes an increase of $35 million in state funding compared to the current fiscal year, which was accompanied with a further reduction in the county ask to $6 million more from Charles County government.
Back in February, the school board asked for $9.2 million more from the county in their originally approved budget.
Navarro added that while final funding numbers from the state were not yet in, any changes were expected to be “very minor” and would be reflected in the final document once it was officially approved by the county commissioners.
The budget goes to cover about $15 million in collective bargaining assumptions and another $6 million in mandatory spending brought on by implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform plan.
“We needed to get it done because the commissioners need to have it and get it back to us,” Charles school board President Mike Lukas told Southern Maryland News. “We need to get things up to the state.”
Other increases included $1 million more for teacher’s pensions and $2.7 million for pay increases for bus drivers and bus retirements.
There was one attempted amendment to the budget from board member Dottery Butler-Washington to increase bus drivers’ and attendants’ work hours to an eight hour minimum plus a cost of living adjustment.
“I think it’s imperative that the bus attendants get the eight hours,” Butler-Washington said.
However, the amendment did not receive a second and died without receiving a vote.
When asked on whether the subject of bus drivers’ and attendants’ time would be addressed during the next fiscal year, Lukas told Southern Maryland News that contracts are addressed every year.
Union contracts signed
Board of education members also signed negotiated contracts with both the Education Association of Charles County and the local American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees on Tuesday, which included 5% cost of living adjustments for workers under both unions.
“Thank you to our members and the support staff that work with them,” Sarah Burch, president of AFSCME Local 2981, said.
Sean Heyl, EACC president, was also appreciative of the “professional negotiations,” however cautioned against having a major delay before contract signing next time around.
“This really isn’t how this should be happening this late,” Heyl said. “Most of us don’t have a full, complete negotiation team here so if you did not approve it, all of us would be kind of blind.”
“In this era, it’s a little scary for staff to go onto break without a signed contract,” Heyl added.
The Charles school board and the EACC signed a two-year contract which included 5% cost of living increases for both years of the contract.
Lukas celebrated the cordial tone of negotiations.
“It makes working conditions better for everybody. We want to take care of our teachers and everyone in our support staff and everybody,” Lukas told Southern Maryland News.