On the dotted line

Members of the Charles County Board of Education and the Education Association of Charles County gathered for a photo after signing a new union contract on Tuesday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

On Tuesday, the Charles County Board of Education came together to formally adopt its $480.7 million fiscal 2024 budget and sign agreements with its two employee unions.

Tuesday’s meeting came as a surprise to many, as notice of the meeting came only a few hours before the 1 p.m. start time, despite open meeting laws in the state that require public boards to give adequate notice of meetings.


  

