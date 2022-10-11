With weeks remaining until the voters head to the polls, Charles County Board of Education hopefuls made a case to residents, including local bus operators, during a forum at the Waldorf Jaycees on Monday.
The Charles County Professional Certified School Bus Operators and Attendants Association presented the forum open to all board of election candidates.
“It was an excellent opportunity to hear from potential candidates that are running for office,” Marvin Weathersby, core committee member with the bus drivers union, told Southern Maryland News.
“We were able to best be able to evaluate those that are later going to be helping us,” Weathersby added.
Monday’s event served as a public forum and introduction of the association to the candidates, which was born out of movements for better wages and benefits last October.
The association is represented by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents over 15,000 members and retirees around the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.
Candidates were asked a variety of questions that were either submitted online or written by attendees.
Candidates tackle restorative practices
District 2 candidates Julie Brown and Jamila Smith both responded to a question related to how they would implement restorative practices in schools to avoid suspensions and expulsions of students.
According to the NextGen Learning Challenge, restorative practices in education are alternative methods to traditional methods of school discipline to create more equitable student outcomes.
“I absolutely agree that expelling our students is not the way to go,” Smith said, adding that school is a reprieve for some students in the system.
“They can get a meal, there are adults who care about them and there's a static understanding of what’s going to progress — I have first period, second period,” Smith added.
Brown said that “expulsions don't work,” adding that in certain cases restorative practices were effective.
“All you do is lose a child, they lose their education,” once expulsions are used, Brown told attendees.
Brown continued by saying that restorative options should be used as additional ways to handle student misconduct.
Samichie Thomas, District 1 candidate, stated that educators must remember that children “do not logic and reason like adults.”
“I often hear people say things like, ‘Well they should have known better.’ How would they?” Thomas said.
Thomas added that expulsions and suspensions give students a “way out” without an opportunity to learn from their mistakes and correct their behavior.
Dottery Butler-Washington, District 3 candidate, also agreed, adding that classes like yoga could help redirect student energy into more positive outcomes.
Lukas supports recognizing union
Current board of education chair Michael “Mike” Lukas said that he supported efforts to have the current bus union recognized by the school board and the superintendent's office.
“As I’ve said before, I do support it and I look forward to finding a solution,” he said.
The effort would open up avenues for contract negotiations between operators and attendants at the 10 contracted bus lots currently unionized and the school system.
Currently the contracted lots negotiate with their specific contractor, while operators and attendants that are hired by the county are represented in negotiations by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME).
While Lukas supported recognition, he also acknowledged the challenge of direct negotiation with the county since a majority of the lots were operated by private contractors.
Operators and attendants have long maintained that they are county employees since compensation they receive from the contractors is dispersed from the county.
Candidates supportive of higher pay, more collaboration with drivers
Candidates, including District 4 representative Yonelle Moore Lee, were supportive of increasing pay for bus drivers and attendants.
“I am absolutely in agreement that salaries for bus operators and attendants need to be increased. There’s no doubt in my mind about that,” Moore Lee said.
Richard Wallace, District 3 candidate, said that the district must have a platform that makes sure that “everyone in our county is living well.”
“When it comes to the bus drivers, and actually everyone, that’s a part of why the schools want to have a living wage,” Wallace added.
Jamila Smith, District 2 candidate added that bus operators were a vital part of the school system.
“Without bus drivers, these kids may not make it to class every day, they may not have access to the education that they deserve every single day,” Smith said.
Candidates also supported collaborative efforts to support intervention from bus related incidents.
“We can certainly look at that how to best support the operators and attendants to make sure that it’s a safe environment on the bus for everyone,” Nicole Kreamer, District 3 candidate, said.
Several candidates did not attend the forum.
Voters will be able to choose two candidates from their district as well as one at-large candidate in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8.