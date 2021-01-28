The Charles County school board at a meeting this week denied an application for a public charter school, going along with the recommendation of the public school system’s superintendent.
On Monday, Superintendent Kim Hill shared with the board the charter school application filed on behalf of the Motivated Empowered Arts and STEM Public Charter School was received on Oct. 5, 2020, before suggesting the board deny the application.
“My recommendation is based on my concerns related to a number of aspects … most crucially the fiscal plan and the facilities proposal,” Hill said. “Based on funding that would be provided by [Charles public school system] to MEAS, the budget proposed … failed to adequately address numerous projected expenditures necessary to operate a public charter school, including funding for its facilities, transportation, educational materials and supplies and equipment.” She noted the facility proposed for the school would require major, pre-opening renovations that would not be funded by the Charles school board “and it is not clear if the school’s pre-operational funding could cover those costs.”
Hill also pointed out concerns regarding the school’s staffing plan and enrollment projections, as well as its proposed curriculum and transportation plan.
“Imagine a school in Charles County that motivates and empowers pre-k through eighth grade students with an arts and STEM integrative enriched academic program across the curriculum,” Deneen Gammons, founder of the charter school, said at the meeting. “We’re ready to work with the community and provide educational excellency for the students of Charles County.”
She mentioned while she had a pre-application meeting with Eric Schwartz, staff attorney for the school system, in September, he did not mention any of the concerns that have been brought forward by Hill.
Gammons pointed out the Maryland Department of Education says charter applications cannot be denied based on lack of facilities. “Per your application, it states alternate funding streams are not representative of sure sources of income … therefore our budget does not include” grants and other funding sources that are not yet secured, she said.
She said during the meeting in September, Schwartz “indicated that the school system would most likely help and assist with the purchase of school equipment as well as materials.”
Addressing another concern, Gammons said Maryland charter schools are not obligated to provide transportation to any of its students, “however the school system is responsible for providing transportation for special education students.”
While Hill had suggested pricing and costs within the charter school budget were too low, Gammons reminded that charter schools are not obligated to the same pricing as other public schools because “suppliers understand that we are working with a lesser budget.”
She suggested fixing some of the issues via an addendum to their application. “Parents across this county are crossing county lines as well as state lines to have their children attend private schools ... as well as utilizing relatives who live in [Washington] D.C. so kids can attend district charter schools,” she said. “If we had our own in Charles County there’d be no need for them to cross the line.”
Gammons said, “I would like speak directly to all seven of the board members. All seven of you ran for the school board in 2018 on the platform of free choice ... now it’s time to exercise your vote for just that.”
Melissa Morris, a parent of six kids, three who attend schools in Charles County, spoke to the board about the benefit of approving the charter school.
“Providing parents with a choice of school for their children to attend is empowering win-win for everyone,” she claimed. “Options mean liberty and our families need more of it.” She also noted the charter school would be a positive economic development for the county, creating jobs and forming a supply chain of fresh food from local farms.
“I think you see the obvious passion of this group and their intent to provide choice in [the Charles public school system] … It’s important the community is reminded we are not against public charter schools,” Hill said. “My concern is based on ten pages of bulleted, sometimes conflicting, information that was in the initial application.”
Schwartz said the board had to vote on the application before the end of the meeting, as the 120 day timeline to vote will be up in early February before the next board meeting.
Jennifer Abell, school board member, asked if the application for the charter school could be submitted again, with the attorney replying the applicant would need to submit a whole new application, not just the same application with minor changes made.
Another board member, David Hancock, asked if the budget for the charter school fails to adequately fund the school, what kind of consequences or direct responsibility belongs to the school board.
“We are responsible for oversight of the charter school even though they have many areas of independence,” Hill replied, adding she has to make sure taxpayers dollars are being spent appropriately. “My concerns are well beyond the budget. … There are many places in this application that seem to be cut and paste from a Baltimore County application and a D.C. charter application. There are just a lot of red flags here.”
Gammons replied, “The enrollment application was a draft coming from our mentor school in Baltimore,” which the application stated. “I resent the fact that someone would indicate I have plagiarized and failed to provide the resources in which my information came from.”
Abell made a motion to uphold the superintendent’s recommendation to deny the charter school application, with member Elizabeth Brown seconding and the rest of the board agreeing, besides Tajala Battle-Lockhart and student member Ian Herd, who abstained.
Twitter: @MadisonSoMdNews