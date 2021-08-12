A conversation on student athletes and COVID testing was the main point during a presentation on Charles public school system’s efforts to prepare for a safe return to the classroom.
The topic was a part of a broader presentation on the district’s plans for a safe return to the classroom held during Tuesday’s Charles County Board of Education meeting.
During the question-and-answer period after the main presentation, David Hancock, a school board member, brought up concerns he had with the new policy requiring vaccination or weekly testing for Charles student athletes.
On July 29, the Charles school system announced that student athletes would be required to provide proof of full vaccination to their athletic director or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.
Students are said to be fully vaccinated 14 days after their second dose of vaccine, which falls in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Hancock was worried about how students would react to one another based on their vaccination status.
“Kids may not know who’s vaccinated or not vaccinated now, but if playing sports they’d figure it out pretty quick,” Hancock, who has two sons who play sports in Charles schools, said.
Jason Stoddard, director of school safety and security, said the policy was only about keeping students on the field.
“As we continue to grow in positivity [rates] and as our numbers continue to spike, calls to cancel athletic events are going to grow,” Stoddard said.
Stoddard stressed that current conditions in the region are different than earlier in the summer when COVID-19 numbers were at their lowest point since the start of the pandemic.
Since the original announcement to remove masks in schools, COVID-19 transmission has spiked in the region due in part to the Delta variant, which has become the dominant variant in the country.
Stoddard stressed that decision was about keeping students as safe as possible, saying that the risks for athletes was higher due to their close proximity to each other.
Students are expected to use school transportation when traveling to games, where face coverings will be required for all passengers, in line with general school practices.
Eligibility requirements that would have forced students with poor marks during the last quarter of the previous school year to sit out the start of the upcoming season were suspended by the board during Tuesday’s meeting.
The presentation also included an update that some 75,000 masks were sent to Charles public schools, with 64,000 of those being surgical masks and 11,000 medical grade masks provided for staff members.
Diagnostic testing using both rapid and PCR tests will be available at all schools, and contact tracing and community notifications of possible transmissions will continue.
The board also received an update on middle school redistricting for the 2022-2023 school year.
The change in enrollment zones has been organized to account for updates to Benjamin Stoddert Middle School that would increase the school’s state-rated capacity to 975 students.
