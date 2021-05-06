While a number of Charles County residents have expressed concern with school resource officers in school buildings, the board of education at a work session last week discussed in depth their agreement with the county’s sheriff’s office.
Jason Stoddard, director of school safety and security, briefly went over what each memorandum of understanding entailed, with Kim Hill, superintendent, noting the board is currently involved in “between 20 or 30” with various organizations.
“We first signed the [agreement] with the sheriff’s office in 2000 when the student resource officer program first initiated at Thomas Stone High School,” Stoddard said, adding the document had been updated in 2012 and 2019. “It was the culmination of six-plus months of negotiations between agencies” is and required by the 2018 Safe to Learn Act.
“Suddenly there is a lot of conversation about this document but the allegation that this was done in secret I think is unfair,” Hill claimed. “The majority of our community is very much in favor of the school resource officer program.” She pointed out according to a recent survey, 88% of respondents considered the program important or very important.
“We have also heard from the community … there are concerns,” Hill said. “We stand ready to meet with members of our community to listen to those concerns and make tweaks to the program as we need to.”
During the public comment period, Ongisa Ichile-Mckenzie of Southern Marylanders for Racial Equality, said she, “Wants the school board to not get comfortable saying ‘there, we fixed it’ after a few small unenforceable or inconsequential concessions on the MOU.”
She added, “This program has harmed several of our children and their families and we are still advocating for using civilian staff.”
Stoddard mentioned the purpose of school resource officers is to reduce crime in schools rather than enforcing the law.
“It’s about the creation of trusted channels of communication, the creation of being a positive role model … and sustaining safe environments inside schools,” he said.
Tajala Battle-Lockhart, board member, mentioned during her time working in schools, she knew a young girl who had bad experiences with school resource officers and was eventually handcuffed.
“The [MOU] sounds great but enforcement is inconsistent,” she said. “We need to ensure the community knows we are moving in a safe way … parents haven’t been involved in the process everywhere.”
Hill said while there may have been some bad experiences, “there have been just as many interactions where school resource officers could step in and council a student, council a parent and council staff members who are having issues.”
“We need to bring context to the claim we are arresting kids everyday, putting kids in handcuffs everyday,”Stoddard said. “We are not.”
He added the school resource officers are even more trained than police officers, not only having to graduate from the police academy but also completing annual refreshers, getting re-certified “with all things in their Batman belt” and going through a 40 hour training program. They also attend a national school resource officer conference every year, where they receive even more training.
The superintendent mentioned the 17 school resource officers and their two supervising sergeants are funded by the county’s sheriff’s office “and if we were to employ our own security force, who in my view would be far less trained, we would have to take the budget hit for all that and I’d much rather employ additional counselors, additional teachers and additional school psychologists.”
Board chair Virginia McGraw asked if the agreement between the school board and the sheriff’s office could be reviewed “to consider some of the concerns that have been brought forward by the community, with Hill confirming.
“This is a living document,” Hill said. “it has changed a lot since the inception in 20 years ago … we are more than willing to listen.”
