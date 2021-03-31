As calls and legislation grows to reign in police officers in schools, the Charles school board hosted a town hall last week to promote the positives of the program and to hear from the community.
“This town hall offers the opportunity for information sharing and discussion as it relates to the [school resource officer] program here in Charles County, which I believe is a model for the entire state,” Latina Wilson, school board chair, said.
Through a video message, Sheriff Troy Berry (D) reminded the school resource officer, or SRO, program started in the 1999-2000 school year. “Since then we have been able to build it into one of the most successful programs ever,” he said. “As an agency, we are deeply committed to the safety and wellbeing, physically and mentally, of every student.”
Kathy Kiessling, director of student services, pointed out currently there are 15 school resource officers — in all Charles County middle and high schools — along with two supervisors employed at the central office. She claimed their mission is to reduce incidences of juvenile offenses by building rapport with students and helping them solve problems that can lead to juvenile delinquency. They also work with community groups.
During Kiessling’s presentation, video messages from several students were heard, outlining their positive experiences with SROs in their schools. Russell Jackson, an eighth grader at Davis Middle School, said his resource officer “plays a big part in the school,” and “just knowing he is there protecting us makes me feel safe.”
Kiessling mentioned a survey went out with the purpose of gathering opinions on the school resource officer program. With 5,637 respondents, including school staff, parents, students and community members, she said 88% said they feel the role of the officers in maintaining a safe learning environment is important and nearly 74% would like the officers to also be in the elementary schools.
During public comment, about 30 speakers expressed their opinions on the program, most who spoke in support.
Jennifer Smith, who has worked at three different high schools in the county, said in her experience school resource officers “have been a major asset to the schools … I personally have observed the positive interactions in my classes with these officers.”
Linda McLaughlin, president of the Education Association of Charles County, said SROs “provide a level of security and safety when necessary in our schools,” citing an incident she was personally involved in in a different county, where she had to personally disarm a high school student. She also mentioned a school shooting at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, where the officers were there to “minimize loss of life in a very tragic and life-altering situation.”
Other speakers were concerned with the presence of police officers in schools. Ongisa Ichile-Mckenzie of Southern Marylanders for Racial Equality asked, “When children misbehave, do we need them shot or arrested? Otherwise, what is the difference between delegating those responsibilities [of a school resource officer] to hired, professionally trained civilian staff?”
She continued, “As a former educator, I also know schools often use the officers as a crutch because they lack a better plan for addressing student behavior.”
“It’s very disappointing that we are sitting here advocating … to keep armed police officers with arresting powers in schools with our children,” McKayla Wilkes, who ran in the 2020 Democratic Primary against incumbent Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) and a mother of two students in the Charles public school system, said. “Between 2018 and 2019, there were almost 200 school-based arrests, over 170 of those being Black children. … I don’t understand why we cannot have a model where we have security guards who are not armed but can help keep people physically safe.”
David Hancock, school board member, mentioned he could remember exactly where he was in March 2018 during the school shooting at Great Mills High. “As a father of two students in the system here, the first thought that came to mind was ‘thank God we have school resource officers in the schools.”
He said, “We can always make things better but to remove the officers from our schools is not a good thing at all, and I hope our leadership in Annapolis realizes that.”
At protest, there’s a common goal, with differing paths
On Saturday, at a march regarding police reform at the county governmental complex in La Plata hosted by Southern Marylanders for Racial Equality, activists had differing thoughts on school resource officers in schools.
The racial equality group has been organizing courtroom watchers to attend hearings of young people who are arrested, often in schools.
“We see nothing but Black boys going in and out of there,” Ichile-Mckenzie said, pointing at the county courthouse.
Dyotha Sweat and Dezmond Rosier, the adult and youth presidents for the Charles County NAACP, said while they were against removing SROs from school buildings, the police should retain relationships with students rather than police them. They also called upon supporters to read the memorandum of understanding between the board of education and sheriff’s office, which Sweat said gives police “free reign” in the schools.
“They need to insert themselves, and make schools a safe place,” Rosier said at the march, noting SROs can be intimidating to students. “It’s like, are you here to help me or to hurt me?”
The presidents said they have worked with Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) to “help navigate” a bill he filed which would remove the officers from schools altogether.
Wilkes, who also directs Schools Not Jails, an activist group fighting against what is seen as the “school-to-prison pipeline” of students being arrested in schools, said she supported removing SROs from schools.
“Business as usual is not working,” she said.
Cathy Jo Redmond, who said she worked on the campaign trail with the county’s sheriff, said she was concerned protesters were fighting against Berry, who she said was “somebody we were proud of” when he was first elected.
“None of this started until 2018,” she said.
“We all have a spectrum of beliefs, but we agree there is something wrong,” Ichile-Mckenzie said before protesters marched toward Route 301.
In addition to school resource officer reform, participants in the march also came to show support for civilian review boards for police in Charles, as well as police body cameras to preserve interactions with residents. Participants also protested the reinstatement of two Charles County correctional officers who were allegedly involved in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.
Staff Writer Dan Belson contributed to this report. Twitter: @MadisonSoMdNews