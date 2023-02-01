Just two meetings into a brand-new Charles County Board of Education, the school system is in the process of searching for a new member to fill a surprise vacancy in District 1.
News came late Monday afternoon that Cindy Coulby was stepping down from her position, effective immediately, citing “personal reasons.” She was elected last November.
“While I am not able to continue serving on the board, I wish my colleagues well in their endeavors,” Coulby said in a statement released by the school system. “Together and collectively, I know they will keep the best interests of children in Charles County at the forefront of all decisions they will make over the next four years.”
A request for further comment from Coulby by Southern Maryland News was not answered by press time.
The school system announced in the same press release that the district would also begin the process of developing an application process to fill the vacancy left by Coulby.
While details of the application are not yet known, state law requires that interviews with applicants must be held during a public meeting.
The school district is also required to publish the date, location and time of the applicant interviews and publish a list of applicants at least two weeks before the first interview takes place.
Individuals interested in taking the seat must be a registered Charles County voter, be a resident of District 1 and not be subject to the authority of the board.
District 1, the largest district in the county, includes La Plata in central Charles and stretches east to Benedict and west to Welcome, and also includes parts of southern Charles down to Newburg and Cobb Island.
State law does not require the board to hold public discussions of applicants or make the final selection vote in a public meeting.
However, parent groups such as Charles County Moms of Color would like as much public discussion as possible on the matter.
“I feel like that [public discussion on applicants] is a right of a citizen. Normally we get to vote on these individuals to represent us but now we get absolutely no say. And now the board will get the say on who will represent us,” Shawna Mayon Marks, founder of Charles County Moms of Color, told Southern Maryland News.
Marks, who lives in District 1 and ran for the lone at-large seat during the primary election last July, told Southern Maryland News she had no plans to apply for the newly open seat.
Southern Maryland News was also provided a statement from Charles County Moms of Color that stated the group hopes that whoever is chosen as the new member works to create a more inclusive curriculum, address racial disparities in the school system and work to expand career technical education in the school system.
Marks added that while she understands that the position must be be appointed, she would have preferred a special election so that residents could have a choice in who would represent them.
Whoever is selected would hold the spot until the next school board election in 2026.
“On behalf of the board of education and my colleagues, I wish Mrs. Coulby well and appreciate her support of the school system, the board and the children of Charles County,” board Chairperson Michael Lukas said in the release.
The school board may develop its own timetable for the interview and selection process, according to the release. Board members plan to discuss the application process in a closed executive session at a Feb. 14 meeting.