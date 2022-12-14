Members of the 17th Charles County Board of Education were celebrated in their last official meeting before the swearing in of a new board next Monday.
Tuesday afternoon served as a send off for five of the current school board members and the final meeting before a new-look board takes control that includes nine elected members instead of seven.
“I’m extremely lucky this board hired me to lead Charles County Public Schools,” Superintendent Maria Navarro told Southern Maryland News.
“I have found in every single one of them a lot of support, a lot of accountability and a lot of mentoring that has really helped me transition and focus on student achievement and student learning,” Navarro added.
Board Vice Chair Latina Wilson and board members Jennifer S. Abell, Tajala Battle-Lockhart, Elizabeth C. Brown and Virginia R. McGraw were honored before the new board takes office on Dec. 19.
Abell was honored with varsity letters from Thomas Stone High School as commemoration for her service as the longest serving school board member of the group at 18 years.
“I will be forever grateful for that first opportunity because if it hadn’t been for that first appointment, I never would have got involved. … I did it because I wanted to give parents and students a voice, and when I got in it, I realized I could be a voice for teachers and the general community,” Abell said.
McGraw was honored with the James E. Richmond Leadership Excellence Award.
The award is named for the former school superintendent who spent his entire 47-year career with the Charles public school system, including four terms as superintendent. It honors staff members that have exhibited high standards of excellence and leadership.
McGraw served 25-years in the school system as a special education teacher and served as principal at William B. Wade Elementary School until 2014.
She choked back tears as she accepted her award.
“I want to thank you for this honor. It truly is an honor. … We have one of the best school boards in the state,” McGraw said.
Outgoing board members also imparted some words of wisdom to the incoming board of education.
“To the incoming board, I encourage you to slow down and listen to the staff and the community you represent. … Make the best decision for all students. … You are now responsible for 27,000-plus students and staff. Make the best decisions for them [staff] as well,” Abell said.
Board members also celebrated the civility of the board during their time together.
“I believe everyone on this board was out there not with an agenda, but was out there to do the best for the children of Charles County,” Brown said.
“I’m thankful for the board that I have served with, we have developed deep relationships and friendships that I think are going to be lasting,” Wilson said.
On Dec. 19, the Charles school board will take on a radical new look. It will expand from seven elected members to nine, with two from each commissioner district and one at-large member. In addition, a student member of the board will also continue to serve. The student can vote on most matters before the board.
Elected board members will be limited to two terms under this new arrangement.
District 2 representatives Jamila Smith and Brenda L. Thomas, District 3 representative Dottery Butler-Washington and District 4 representatives Yonelle Moore-Lee and Linda Warren were in attendance for Tuesday’s meeting.
Also on the new board will be District 1 representatives David Hancock and Cindy Coulby, Nicole M. Kreamer of District 3 and current member Michael "Mike" Lukas representing the at-large district.
“We appreciate their commitment to Charles Public Schools, they have all offered to mentor us and they are more than willing to remain in the community and help us when we need it,” Moore-Lee said.
The 18th Charles County Board of Education will take office on Dec. 19 at a swearing-in ceremony at St. Charles High School at 6 p.m. The new board will have its first official meeting on Jan. 10.