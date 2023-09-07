In Charles County, what goes into the name of a school can be quite vague.
Regulations for county public school names are currently regulated by a two-line policy that school names are under the jurisdiction of the local board of education and should have names of “of either places of significance to Charles County or any persons deceased for at least 10 years.”
On Aug. 28, Eric Schwartz, staff attorney, unveiled a significantly more robust amendment to the policy that was the subject of a lengthy discussion by Charles school board members.
The proposed policy, developed in part with input by board members David Hancock and Jamila Smith, was designed to be more specific about the naming process of schools.
“We wanted to ensure that we were moving away from ambiguous and vague language and be specific about the level of community engagement we would like to see around how schools are renamed,” Smith said.
The proposal includes an expanded definition of what constitutes an applicable school name, including that a school can be named after a person as long as the person has been deceased for at least a decade and made “a demonstrated contribution to the community, county, state or nation that exemplifies the current core values of the board and the community.”
The new policy also creates a process to rename schools, which would either be initiated at the board’s discretion or in the response to “significant” public interest to do so.
The board would first inform the specific school community about the possible renaming and consult with students, parents/guardians and staff about the meaning the current name holds and assess interest in renaming the school.
Whether a school is being named for the first time or renamed, the superintendent would call for a committee to study and suggest potential names for the new or current facility.
The policy would be similar to one used by the Harford County public school system, which invites the public to suggest names which the local superintendent can choose before going to the school board for a vote.
Conversations about school names have been a hot topic as residents have criticized some named after individuals that owned slaves and have called for the county to develop a better process for renaming schools.
One of those concerned citizens was Herman Barber, who brought his concerns to a school board meeting last fall. Barber read a list of several schools he said were named after slave owners, including Gen. Smallwood Middle School, Thomas Stone High School and others.
While Charles County’s new policy is comprehensive, some board members balked at the length of the policy, which spans four pages. Some suggested the length could turn some community members away from suggesting new names.
“When I see all of this in here, you’re not going to get a school name,” Dottery Butler-Washington said.
Board chairperson Mike Lukas agreed.
“If you’re trying to do something, having somebody read four pages is not going to endear someone from the public to want to do something,” he said.
However, board member Nicole Kreamer stated the language was very “intentional” to ensure community interest is included.
“Vagueness is not always in the best interest of the school system,” Kreamer said.
Yonelle Moore-Lee, board vice chairperson, agreed that the policy should not be written so vague that it was “meaningless,” but did agree that some parts of the policy could be separated in a superintendent’s rule to delegate tasks between the board and the superintendent.
Superintendent Maria Navarro praised the discussion and proposed that a series of options be brought back to the board before they decide to vote on the new policy, which could come as early as the next board meeting on Sept. 12.
Should board members agree on the policy change, the first new school to be named would be Elementary School #23, which is due to open in fall 2025.
