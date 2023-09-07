Jamila Smith

In Charles County, what goes into the name of a school can be quite vague.

Regulations for county public school names are currently regulated by a two-line policy that school names are under the jurisdiction of the local board of education and should have names of “of either places of significance to Charles County or any persons deceased for at least 10 years.”


  

