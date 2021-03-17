The Charles County school board last week agreed to support a bill which would alter the structure of the board and the manner in which members are elected, after considering some amendments made to the original legislation.
Eric Schwartz, staff attorney, shared with the board House Bill 1060, sponsored by Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles), and Senate Bill 749, sponsored by Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles), were each heard in their respective committees in the last several weeks.
The bills as originally written would create six election districts for Charles school board members and would require each member to be elected solely by residents of that district, with one at-large board member who would serve as chair and voted on by the entire county. Board members would continue to serve four year terms, but their elections would be staggered and would be limited to two consecutive terms. Vacancies on the board would be filled by the county commissioners and the student member would also be given full voting rights.
Last month, the school board voted to oppose the state bills based on the fact that neither sponsor sought the board’s input or appropriate public feedback. The Charles County commissioners also voted to oppose the bills.
During the meeting on Tuesday, Patterson forwarded her proposed amendments to the group to review, which included having one member of the board elected from each of the four current commissioner districts rather than creating new school board districts, and the remaining three members would be elected at-large, with vacancies to be filled by the remaining board members.
The delegate also made an amendment which would limit the rights of the student member so that the student member would not vote on such things as personnel matters, collective bargaining, certain appeals, or school openings and closings.
While the board considered supporting the legislation with Patterson’s amendments, Schwartz suggested they also ask the delegate to add in three additional provisions saying: the student member can’t come to an executive session unless it deals with items they can vote on; if there is a question about whether an issue at hand falls under an exclusion for student voting, the rest of the board would determine whether or not the student can vote on the item; and the student member may be removed in the same manner as an elected board for misconduct or insubordination.
School board members Jennifer Abell and Michael Lukas expressed a desire for county commissioners to also be required to get voted in by their district, with the attorney responding another bill, House Bill 655, would do just that.
After asking a few other questions, the board approved a motion to support the bill with the amendments and Schwartz’s suggestions.
“This does not mean … we endorse this, in terms of we still want a public process,” Latina Wilson, chair of the board, said. “I think it needs to be clear by supporting this with amendments, we’re now participating … but we don’t want the public to think we’re backing off [the need for a] public process.”
“The whole thing was handled very poorly,” David Hancock, another board member, mentioned, adding he doesn’t endorse the bill but will “simply vote for it because it is the lesser of the two evils.”
As far as Senate Bill 749, Ellis seemed willing to consider amendments, but did not go into great detail about what they would be, according to meeting documents.
If the bills were to be voted on favorably by the respective committees, they would next be voted on by the full House and Senate. Eventually, any differences in the provisions of the two versions of the bills would be worked out prior to final adoption by both state chambers. The bills would take effect July 1, which would effect the 2022 school board elections and beyond.