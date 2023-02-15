The Charles County school board members voted unanimously to green light a $476 million budget that will now move to the county commissioners for discussion ahead of final adoption later this year.
The budget includes a $27.9 million increase to state funding compared to last year to $248.5 million.
The county increase was lowered somewhat from earlier to request $9.2 million more for fiscal year 2024. The increase would push the county appropriation to $222 million, which equates to a 4.3% increase compared to last year.
Sherri Fisher-Davis, budget manager, said the request to the county was slashed due to about $1 million reduction in estimated health care costs.
The state teachers retirement pension costs were lowered to $500,000 from an original estimated cost increase of $2.2 million. Fisher-Davis said the drop was due to updated information from the state's department of legislative services that it was expected there would only be a 6% increase in pension costs compared to last year.
Official budget figures will be finalized in May ahead of full approval of the school system’s operating budget.
Dual-language program planned
Charles County Public Schools is gearing up for a multi-year pilot program to expand two-way immersion learning throughout the school system.
Kevin Lowndes, chief of teaching and learning, and Autumn Hoffman, content specialist for English for speakers of other languages and world languages, briefed board members on the plan to turn Arthur Middleton Elementary School into a dual-language school.
The program was born out of recommendations from the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future calling for more two-way immersion programs to accelerate the academic achievement of students learning English.
Plans for expanding two-way language immersion programs also aligned with priorities with the school system’s own strategic plan, which called for implementing a two-way immersion language program that starts at the elementary level.
According to Hoffman, the program would start with pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classes in the 2024-2025 school year.
Students would have classes in English and Spanish with either bilingual teachers or through rotating teachers, with the lesson taught in English during the first half of the day and Spanish in the second half.
Current students in the Arthur Middleton Elementary School zone would continue to attend the school during the pilot program.
The goal is to add bilingual education to each grade year by year, with full implementation slated for the 2029-2030 school year.
To facilitate the need for Spanish-speaking teachers, Lowndes said they would prioritize bilingual staff when hiring to account for turnover in Arthur Middleton Elementary School.
However, Lowndes made it clear that current staff members would not be removed to facilitate adding more bilingual teachers.
“We don’t want to lose our talented staff,” Lowndes said.
According to the presentation given to board members, the goal of the program is to deliver grade-level instruction in English and Spanish with the goal of creating fully bilingual and biliterate students.
According to Hoffman, the programs help close the achievement gap by sixth grade for English learners in dual-language programs compared to native English speakers.
Parent and community information nights are planned for later this month and in March to provide information and present panel discussions with stakeholders.
Staff training is scheduled to begin in June and July and continue throughout school year 2023-2024 to prepare for the start of the pilot program in August 2024.
"I’m super excited for every child that will get this opportunity," Nicole M. Kreamer, board member, said during the meeting.
Several board members, including Linda Warren, asked if the program would be expanded to other elementary schools.
Lowndes said that future expansion was planned, depending on the availability of staff.
School board member Dottery Butler-Washington echoed sentiments for expanding the program.
“My hope is that we will put it in all the schools. … As we look around the world, children who know their native language and English perform well,” she said.