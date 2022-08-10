After months of conversation, a provision to expand access to extracurricular activities to students in Charles was finally approved by the Charles County Board of Education.
The board voted 6-2 to institute an update for high school students to participate in extracurricular activities. Students can now participate in sports and other extracurricular activities as long as they have at least a 2.0 GPA from the previous quarter with no failing marks on their report card.
“I certainly don’t look at this as a lowering of standards but as an opportunity for students,” Michael Lukas, school board chairperson, said in a release by the Charles County Board of Education.
In addition, students must have no more than five unexcused absences during the quarter to remain eligible for activities.
According to a copy of the policy provided to Southern Maryland News, students who are absent more than five days must provide documentation of lawful absence within five days of missing school. Lawful absences include illness, pregnancy and parenting related issues, court summons and the death of a family member as well as other absences outlined in the Code of Maryland Regulations.
A suspension would count against a student’s eligibility.
In addition, incoming first-year students will automatically be eligible for activities during the first semester of school.
The 6-2 vote during Tuesday’s school board meeting put an end to months of wrangling between board members on how to implement a change to eligibility requirements suggested by School Superintendent Maria Navarro.
On May 10, the board failed to agree to pass a measure that would have lowered the GPA required to remain eligible for extracurricular activities from 2.25 to 2.0 with no more than one F on their report card.
A requirement that students maintain less than five unexcused absences in a quarter was also removed from the initial attempt at revisions but was re-added by school system staff when the board met again in a June 27 work session.
However, the board failed to move the measure on to a vote and an amended version proposed by board member Elizabeth Brown also failed to garner the required votes.
Virginia McGraw, school board member, said an outpouring of responses from community members in favor of updating the eligibility policy led her to call for a vote on Tuesday afternoon.
Proponents of the change have long maintained that easing eligibility requirements would keep students involved in programs that helped them succeed in school.
Those not in favor of the change voiced concerns about lowering educational standards for students in extracurricular activities and a lack of accountability.
“I don’t think lowering the bar is best for our students,” Jennifer Abell, board member, said.
However, Lukas said that the board was not sacrificing educational integrity to provide opportunity for students to participate in activities.
Lukas, McGraw, Brown, board Vice Chairperson Latina Wilson, David Hancock and new student board member Amira Abujuma voted in favor while Abell and Tajala Battle-Lockhart were in opposition.