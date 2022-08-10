Board of Education

After months of conversation, a provision to expand access to extracurricular activities to students in Charles was finally approved by the Charles County Board of Education.

The board voted 6-2 to institute an update for high school students to participate in extracurricular activities. Students can now participate in sports and other extracurricular activities as long as they have at least a 2.0 GPA from the previous quarter with no failing marks on their report card.

