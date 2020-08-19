Charles County school officials read a list of concerns they have with county government’s proposed school seat allocation legislation.
The county’s commissioners passed an update to a school allocation policy last month that would allow residential, commercial and/or institutional developments and affordable workforce housing. The proposed legislation allows for school seats be allocated to development projects.
Ben Yeckley, a county planner, said there are 3,720 available seats in Charles. But school officials said that number is misleading.
Michael Heim, assistant superintendent of supporting services, said it would be like adding a fifth bedroom in a four-bedroom home.
Steve Andritz, the school’s director of planning and construction, said there are 1,200 seats on the elementary school level, 350 on the middle school level and 2,158 seats available on the high school level. The best they could do is offer middle school seats, but they would never have 3,700 across the board, he said.
A meeting document showed the school system does not support multiple aspects of the proposed legislation.
Concerns include the inclusion of priority funding areas within the priority development projects, giving 800 annual allocations to the priority development projects, changing the time allowed for a residential multi-family apartment to five years and allowing two years for priority development projects to fall behind schedule.
“These new processes are going to create pressure,” Andritz said, adding it could lead to large class sizes, more trailers and redistricting.
He said they have the third highest portable trailers in the state, although they do not have the third highest amount of students enrolled.
Heim said the county had to redistrict in 2014 with the arrival of St. Charles High School, again with the recent arrival of Billingsley Elementary in 2019 and they are planning to do it again this fall for middle schools. Within an eight-year period, they have redistricted all three school levels, he said.
Andritz said the issues extend further than brick and mortar. It will also impact teachers, class sizes and teacher morale. He said the larger classes could affect retaining high quality teachers.
Heim said there’s also a financial burden.
“I’m not opposed to development. We just need local support to make that happen,” he said.
Jason Groth, the county’s deputy director of planning and growth management, called redistricting an “unintended consequence” of this policy during a July commissioners meeting.
But board member David Hancock said redistricting will not fix the problem.
“I just do not see where the county is going to commit the funds for us to handle this,” he said.
Hancock had urged the public to participate in the legislation’s public hearing last Monday.
Superintendent Kim Hill said most school board members and some school staff spoke at the meeting outlining their concerns.
“I think Monday night’s meeting helped illustrate that there are concerns out there,” she said. “It was a really great step.”
Donna Fuqua, the public information specialist for the county, said in an email 17 people participated in public comment. And, 11 of them opposed the proposed legislation, while the rest were in favor.
She said the public can still submit comments until Sept. 1 at www.charlescountymd.gov/government/boards-commissions/planning-commission/planning-commission-public-comment-form.
Latina Wilson, vice chair of the school board, said the commissioners “need to be more deliberate” with collaborating with the school system. She said the legislation could lead to significant consequences.
“This will affect the quality of life for our citizens ... and we’re asking the county commissioners to take a step back,” she said.
Twitter: @KristenSoMdNews