A suit brought by a former Charles public school principal, who is now a teacher, will be allowed to continue despite a majority of claims being dismissed.
The decision was made by District of Maryland Judge Theodore D. Chuang on Oct. 5 on a motion to dismiss a $1 million suit brought against the Charles County Board of Education, former Superintendent Kimberly Hill and former Deputy Superintendent Amy Hollstein.
Timothy Rosin brought the suit in response to two demotions in 2018 and 2019 that saw Rosin fall from a position as principal of Indian Head Elementary School to a special education teacher.
In a 26-page opinion, Chuang allowed a due process claim against Hill for Rosin’s 2018 demotion to stand.
According to court filings, Chuang allowed the claim to proceed due to an alleged failure to notify Rosin of a reason for his demotion.
Other counts in the case would be dismissed, including two counts of due process against Hill and Hollstein.
Chuang cited qualified immunity as a reason to dismiss the counts, an act which removed Hollstein as a defendant in the case, as well as the fact that a litigation hold letter issued in the case did not constitute a deprivation of Rosin’s due process rights.
Two claims of defamation, one against the school board and the other against Hill for comments made after an October 2019 incident that resulted in the suspension of three male students were also thrown out due to time limitations.
The incident, in which three male students were suspended after one made inappropriate sexual comments and grabbed a female student during a game of “monster tag,” led to the demotion of both Rosin and Vernice Rorie, former principal of Gale-Bailey Elementary School.
Rorie, who retired from Charles County Public Schools in July, was transferred to a vice principal position at another school, while Rosin was transferred to a position as a special education teacher at John Hanson Middle School before moving to his current posting at F.B. Gwynn Educational center.
The removal of the defamation claims against the school board also removed them as a defendant in this case.
Age discrimination and breach of contract claims were also dismissed, according to the opinion.
Chuang’s decision is the second in lawsuits regarding the October 2019 incident at Gale-Bailey Elementary School.
Chuang moved to grant a motion to dismiss on some claims in a suit involving Rorie in a Sept. 21 decision, which also removed age discrimination and due process claims against Hollstein in that case.
Provisions under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act were reasons for dismissal of those claims in both cases.