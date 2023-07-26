The Charles County Board of Education is searching for a candidate to fill the open District 1 seat left after Cindy Coulby resigned earlier this year.
The board announced the opening of the application process to fill the seat left open in January in a press release on July 26.
District 1 was left with one representative just a month into the new school board term when Coulby announced her intention to immediately resign, citing personal reasons.
“While I am not able to continue serving on the board, I wish my colleagues well in their endeavors,” Coulby said in a statement released by the school system back in January. “Together and collectively, I know they will keep the best interests of children in Charles County at the forefront of all decisions they will make over the next four years.”
The resignation left David Hancock as the sole representative of District 1 in the new-look board that has two representatives from each district and a single at-large member.
Charles County Public Schools confirmed to Southern Maryland News that Hancock is still with the board.
Approving a new board member would bring the board back to its full nine-member capacity.
School board member Jamila Smith told Southern Maryland that the new member would “add to the fabric” already established by the panel in its first year.
Smith also laid out three guidelines for what she said would make a good candidate for the open slot: “Someone who values high-quality education, someone who understand the value of education not only in the local context but what it can mean for a child as the age and grow ... someone who is invested in parent and community engagement and someone who wants to be an advocate for our educators.”
According to the school system’s release, the candidate chosen by the board would serve a four-year term that would complete in December 2026.
Candidates must be from District 1 and have lived in the county as a registered voter for three years.
District 1, the largest district in the county, includes La Plata in central Charles and stretches east to Benedict and west to Welcome, and also includes parts of southern Charles down to Newburg and Cobb Island.
Applicants will be subjected to a voter status and residency check as well as a criminal background check, and all applicants must complete a one-page cover letter, a one-page resume and a financial disclosure document.
To receive a blank financial disclosure document, applicants should email Kessandra Stubblefield, executive assistant to the board, at kstubblefield@ccboe.com.
All documents must be handed in to Stubblefield in person at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration building in La Plata or sent by mail to Charles County Public Schools, P.O. Box 2770, 5980 Radio Station Rd, La Plata MD 20646 by Aug. 31.
Qualified applicants will be interviewed by the board in public interview sessions at dates to be announced later.
“The intent is to interview all applicants and hear what they have to say,” Mike Lukas, board president, told Southern Maryland News.