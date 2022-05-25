Charles County high school students will have to wait a little bit longer to find out about potential changes to eligibility policies for extracurricular activities.
The board of education was unable to come to an agreement on changes to the current eligibility criteria for sports and some other activities after more than an hour of discussion a work session on Monday.
“We just have to find something that we agree on that’s best for all students,” Michael Lukas, school board chairperson, told Southern Maryland News.
Board members voted 4-3 on the original proposal that was presented at the May 10 board meeting that would have allowed ninth graders to retain their eligibility through the first semester of classes regardless of their grades.
Beginning in the third quarter, ninth graders would remain eligible for sports and after school activities only if they maintained at least a 2.0 GPA and had no more than one F grade on their report card.
Students in grades 10 through 12 would also remain eligible if their GPA remained at or above 2.0 with no more than one F on their report card.
The original proposal also removed a provision that students must have fewer than five unexcused absences in a quarter to remain eligible.
While the board votes came out in favor of the change, the board fell short of the five-vote tally required for a measure to succeed.
Proponents of the change said that easing eligibility requirements would keep students that needed the structure of after-school activities or sports in a program that could help them succeed.
While the board seemed to agree on easing the required minimum GPA, there was fierce opposition to removing unexcused absences from the qualifications.
“I strongly believe that if a student cannot attend school they shouldn’t be playing sports,” Jennifer S. Abell, school board member, said.
Board member David Hancock also took issue with removing absences.
“We have to have some kind of accountability,” he said.
Hancock attempted to bring an amendment, only changing the GPA requirement for eligibility, but the amendment failed with five votes in opposition to two for the amendment.
Hancock and Abell were the only votes for the amendment.
Lukas joined Hancock and Abell in voting against the original policy change, while student member Ian Herd, Latina Wilson, vice chairperson, and board members Virginia McGraw and Elizabeth Brown voted in the affirmative.
Board member Tajala Battle-Lockhart was not in attendance for Monday’s vote.
While Lukas agreed with lowering the GPA, he did not feel that there was enough evidence to say that lowering the standard would boost grade performance.
McGraw said she voted yes because of conversations with a student who said that allowing more students to participate in after-school activities would help ease issues with student behavior.
“Idle hands create mischief,” McGraw said.
Brown said that easing the eligibility requirements would allow students to be more connected to their school.
“I want to do anything I can to get kids in school, keep them in school and connect them with something,” Brown said.
The board attempted a second vote to accept the policy with the GPA recommendation and one F grade while retaining current attendance requirements for all students, but that measure also failed on a 4-3 vote.
In the second vote, Hancock joined Brown, McGraw and Wilson in voting yes while Abell, Herd and Lukas voted no.
Herd did not agree with the attendance regulations, saying the issue was “self policing” since students who are not in school are not allowed to attend extracurricular activities.
Wilson’s measure also included extending ninth grade eligibility for the entire first semester.
A final attempt by Lukas to find compromise was made. He proposed to keep the staff recommendation of a 2.0 GPA and remove the attendance requirement while requiring students have no F’s on their report card, but that also failed with McGraw, Brown, Abell and Hancock voting no.
Lukas, Herd and Wilson voted yes on the final compromise measure.
The board will return for a work session before next month’s board meeting — and before school ends on June 15 — to hammer out the updated eligibility requirements so students will know their eligibility status for activities when they return next school year.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews