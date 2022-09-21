Charles County Board of Education members received their first update on efforts to provide a path to implement changes based on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
Christina Miller, director of innovation, shared updates with the board on how the school system is working to implement changes based on the sprawling education reform bill passed during the 2021 Maryland General Assembly.
“My role here is to be the liaison between the state, the county and the local board on all things Blueprint,” Miller told board members during the meeting on Sept. 13.
Part of the update was an announcement on the creation of a website dedicated to tracking changes implemented by the blueprint. By visiting www.ccboe.com/quick-links/blue-print-for-marylands-future, parents and other stakeholders can view monthly updates from each policy area steering committee and view copies of mandated reports required each year.
First timelines
Miller also reviewed upcoming timelines from an accountability and implementation board tasked with creating plans for each school district.
This fall, the board will review the Maryland State Board of Education’s approval criteria for implementation plans.
Miller said that by Oct. 15, the accountability and implementation board is expected to present a draft of comprehensive implementation plan for public comment with an expected approval date of Dec. 1.
Once approved, each school system will have to submit their Blueprint implementation plan by March 15, 2023.
Although no formal Blueprint plan is currently in place, the school system still has a host of requirements including a plan to develop and enhance behavioral health services due to the board by Nov. 1.
In addition, all school staff are required to be trained in behavioral health and trauma by Dec. 1.
Pre-K expansion remains a concern
During board member questions, David Hancock, board member, brought up questions about how the system will deal with an expansion to all-day prekindergarten classes.
Starting this year, school systems are required to provide full-day prekindergarten classes to all families in Tier 1, which is defined as families with income within 300% of the federal poverty line.
Hancock said he was supportive of the plan in his remarks during the meeting.
“All early learners should have the option of pre-K, I think it would help regardless of what family they come from," he said.
However, Hancock was also concerned that the expansion of Tier 1 qualifications could lead to students in upper tiers being left without seats and asked how the district would deal with creating more capacity looking forward.
Miller said that the district is looking to expand the amount of private early education providers in Charles County and reached out to the Family Childcare Alliance of Maryland to help private providers gain certifications.
“What we want to do is make this opportunity available,” Miller said, adding that some providers may not be aware of what programs are open for them or the requirements.
“The biggest barrier that we are facing [with private providers] is that they do not have the certification that is required under the Blueprint,” Miller added.
Expanding the amount of childcare providers is important as starting in fiscal 2023, 30% of early childcare providers must be from private providers.
Miller stated that currently no county in the state meets that requirement.