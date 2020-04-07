Charles school board votes to hold distance learning on holidays

The Charles County Board of Education voted Friday in a special meeting to continue distance learning instruction on spring break holidays April 10, 13 and 14, and to make those days work days for staff, as well as to amend the calendar to include April 28, the original date of Maryland's primary, as a school day.
Maryland law requires students to attend 180 days of school. Although Gov. Larry Hogan (R) implemented an executive order to close schools through April 24 and declared a state of emergency, Charles County Public Schools has received no indication the Maryland State Board of Education will provide a waiver for lost instructional time, according to a school system news release.
“We are in uncharted territory, and we're appreciative of our board members' support as well as our community's support and patience as we work through this new way of providing teaching and learning to our community,” Superintendent Kim Hill said at the start of Friday's online teleconference meeting.
During the meeting, board members were presented with the results of a “flash survey” posted by the school system, which generated over 14,000 responses in less than 24 hours, Hill said. Parents and students made up 78% of the respondents.
The majority of respondents, 61%, voted to eliminate spring break entirely, and to use the Good Friday and Easter Monday holidays, as well as Tuesday, April 14, as school and staff days.
Hill asked the board to “consider the value of continuing distance learning as often as we can because we have had students out of school for 10 days due to the COVID-19 virus.”
Board member David Hancock expressed concern for those who celebrate Good Friday.
“For a lot of people, especially those of the Catholic faith, Good Friday is a very important holiday. Granted, everything is closed but I think we have to look at, if people can't complete their work due to the holiday, will they be excused?” Hancock inquired.
Hill responded, “At this point, we are not grading or collecting any material, and we are going to be as flexible as we need to be regarding when students do work we are providing for them, so yes, absolutely.”
Board attorney Eric Schwartz said that in order to open on April 10 and April 13, the school system would need a waiver from the Maryland State Department of Education.
The motion passed by a 5-2 vote. Board chairwoman Virginia McGraw noted that Good Friday is an important holiday for many Christians, and along with Hancock, voted against the motion.
The board also voted unanimously to open on April 28, the original date of the primary election.
The board also voted 6-1 on a motion to amend the school calendar to reflect that June 2 is the new date of the primary, but to request a waiver for schools to be open, either in person or virtually, on that date.
Schwartz said that state law requires schools to be closed on a primary day, unless a waiver is granted.
“If we're physically allowed to come to school we would do that. If not, we would continue with distance learning that day. It would still count as a school day,” Schwartz said.
The election is expected to take place primarily through mail ballot, school spokeswoman Katie O'Malley-Simpson told the board.
Hancock, the sole vote against the motion, expressed concern that holding school, in person or virtually, on the primary day could impact voters.
“Even if we're not face-to-face, if there is a primary election going on, is it a good idea for us to place any kind of burden that would prevent anyone from partaking in that?” Hancock asked, before later stating, “My personal opinion is that we should hold off on that.”
A recording of the Board’s April 3 WebEx meeting is posted at www.ccboe.com/ccboetv/?videos=board-meeting-april-32020.