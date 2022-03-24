A Charles County public school employee has been charged with three felonies for sexual solicitation of a minor and two third-degree sex offenses based on multiple inappropriate alleged relationships with students.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Thursday stating that Daylin Roy Davis, 27, of Waldorf was charged for the incidents that allegedly occurred over the last seven months.
According to the release, a school administrator at Westlake High School allegedly observed an inappropriate relationship between a student and Davis, who was an instructional assistant at the school.
Davis also served as freshman basketball and cross-country coach at North Point High School.
Through the course of their investigation, detectives learned that Davis had allegedly been involved with a second student in contact that was determined to be criminal in nature.
“Further investigation revealed the contacts took place within the school on numerous occasions from September 2021 to March 2022,” The release stated.
Detectives also learned that Davis was in an alleged inappropriate relationship with a juvenile female in another state in 2017.
An arrest warrant was served for Davis on Tuesday, March 22, and he has been ordered held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center.
Davis was also booked on two misdemeanor fourth-degree sex offenses and two counts of misdemeanor second-degree assault.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Davis or is aware of such contact to call Detective Singh at 301-609-6471.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Charles County Public Schools tip line at 301-302-8305 or call Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.