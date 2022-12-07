A Charles public school instructional assistant is on administrative leave after another racially charged incident at General Smallwood Middle School in Indian Head.
Brenda Tillotson, principal at General Smallwood Middle School, alerted parents via a Nov. 29 email of the alleged incident.
“All students have a right to come to school each day, feeling welcomed and supported, it is also an expectation that all adults working in our building embrace and support an all-inclusive learning environment and atmosphere,” Tillotson said in the email.
The email also announced that Rosie Roy, an instructional assistant at Smallwood Middle, had been placed on leave with pay due to the incident.
Lauren Harris of La Plata said her son was in the class when the alleged incident happened.
According to Harris, a student and Roy were in a verbal dispute during the class.
The student, who was Black, allegedly used the N-word when responding to Roy, who is white, who then repeated the word when responding to the child.
“My son turned around and looked at the other instructional assistant who happens to be African American and her mouth was wide open,” Harris said, relaying the account from her son.
Toni Holly, an Indian Head resident whose son was also in the classroom, confirmed details of the incident to Southern Maryland News.
“He said there was a back and forth in the classroom between the teacher and the student, the student said the N-word and she proceeded to say it back,” Holly said.
Southern Maryland News reached out to Roy for comment but did not receive a response by press time.
The incident drew swift condemnation from parents and county parent groups that attended a parent night for Smallwood Middle parents on Dec. 1.
Sylvia Royster, director of community engagement and equity, said last week's meeting was an opportunity to hear what the community was feeling.
“We have to put some action steps in place no matter how large or how small so that we’re not in the same position again,” Royster said.
The middle school community is reeling after the second racially charged incident at the school in as many months.
In November, parents at the school demanded the ouster of a substitute teacher after racially insensitive posts were found on the employee’s Facebook page in October.
On Dec. 2, Navarro released a statement stating that the school system would be formulating efforts to help eliminate racial bias incidents in the school system.
“Simply put, hate and discriminatory speech has no place in our classrooms, schools or buildings,” Navarro said in the statement.
The statement came one day after Charles County Moms of Color and Charles County Rise released a joint statement demanding change in the school system.
Both parent groups called for an external study into the racial climate and environment within Charles school system and added that educators who are found to have shown implicit bias in their conduct should be removed from the classroom.
Pascale Small, a founding parent of Charles County Rise, said the changes would help deal with what some parents view as a systemic issue in county schools
“Racism and discrimination makes a learning environment unsafe for a child, especially a Black and brown child, but it goes beyond Black and brown children to white students, indigenous students ... it would also go to LBTQA children and students of different religions,” Small said.
According to its website, Charles County Rise is a parent-led organization advocating for “meaningful family partnerships, supportive and safe learning environments, and an equitable education for all children.”
For more information, visit charlescountyrise.com or Charles County Rise on Facebook.
Shawna Mayon Marks, founder of Charles County Moms of Color, said the local school system needs to take a zero-tolerance approach to racially based incidents.
“People are getting too comfortable with saying things they aren’t supposed to be saying,” Marks said.
Charles County Moms of Color is a Facebook Group with over 2,000 members that focuses on concerns faced by parents of children of color. To share concerns about the school system or how to participate, email ccmomsofcolor@gmail.com.