Most Charles County public school employees will receive an extra bonus in pay due to their work during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Charles board of education authorized $1,000 bonus payments to employees covered by the Education Association of Charles County and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
According to a press release, the bonuses will be paid in two installments of $500, one installment will be paid in November, while the remaining funds will be disbursed by June 30, 2022.
Food service workers, longterm substitutes and county bus drivers and attendants will also receive the bonus money.
“We have had a successful start of the school year, despite complicated operational issues related to both the pandemic and workforce shortages,” Superintendent Maria Navarro said in the release.
The bonus is estimated to cost the district $4.5 million dollars, which will be funded through federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
The Charles public school system is scheduled to receive $30.8 million in grants distributed through the state of Maryland, which can be used to in any capacity to sustain safe operations of schools and manage the impact of the pandemic on students.
The Charles school board will amend its application for funds to reflect the bonus payment to staff members.
The bonus was on top of a 4% cost-of-living raise provided to employees that is set to take effect on Dec. 16.
The cost-of-living increase will also impact the pay of bus drivers, many of whom belong to the 26 contractors negotiating with the county on a number of issues related to pay and benefits issues.
The negotiations led to a multi-day sickout by drivers, which started Oct. 22 and continued to snarl student transportation last week.
Disruptions, which took as many as 88 buses off the roads, forced the school system to expand virtual options for students who couldn’t make it to class due to the crippled bus service.
Bus service resumed normal operations earlier this week, with no buses reported off the roads by Tuesday.
The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 67 released a statement on Monday clarifying that the 17 attendants and drivers employed directly by the county were not involved in the strike.
However, the union said that it supported the efforts of bus drivers in Charles County fighting for fair pay, and made an additional recommendation for drivers to receive full benefits.
“In an effort of fairness, and supporting workers rights, we at AFSCME believe that the best course of action is that once these employees contracts end, they should be hired as [Charles public school system] employees and allowed to join our current bargaining unit Local 2981,” the statement read.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews