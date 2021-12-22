The Charles public school system is preparing a plan to provide a more equitable access to advanced classes in the county’s high schools.
Deputy Superintendent Kevin Lowndes provided a briefing on the plan to the Charles County Board of Education during its meeting on Dec. 14. The plan to bring a more equitable access was in response to data that showed enrollment of Asian students in Advanced Placement courses far outpaced the rates of their peers.
Lowndes said it was important to discuss this now as parents and students were preparing to make decisions on what classes they would take next school year.
To better facilitate access to more advanced classes, the school system partnered with Equal Opportunity Schools, an advocacy group that focuses on ensuring students of color and low-income students have access to high level courses.
“We know there is a gap that exists for Black and Latin American students when it comes to college completion,” Danielle Knox, senior partnership director at Equal Opportunity Schools, said.
Knox detailed a four-phase model to close participation gaps and ensure student readiness for advanced classes.
The first phase includes conversations at the district and school level to understand the needs of each facility. Equal Opportunity Schools will collect information on student demographics and test scores to formulate a plan to provide a supportive, welcoming path for minority students into advanced placement classes, according to board documents.
The first phase is expected to take place during the entire 2022-2023 school year.
From there the group will work with leadership training and other programs to ensure students enroll and succeed in Advanced Placement courses.
The program will begin with an orientation process for staff, which will take place sometime in January.
Ian Herd, student board member, said in his comments during the meeting he was excited for the new initiative, stating that the school system would be in a “much better place” if race was not a factor in Advanced Placement enrollment.
Bus camera program growing
The Charles school board also received an update on a program to keep students safer as they board and exit county school buses.
Braley J. Snow, director of transportation, led a presentation on an initiative to install cameras on buses to catch drivers that run stop signs on county buses.
BusPatrol, a Lorton, Va., company, was contracted to install camera systems on the district’s 375 buses with new camera technology to catch sign runners.
About 175 school buses have been equipped with BusPatrol cameras as of Dec. 12, with full implementation expected to complete in February 2022.
Cameras have already led to 471 warnings issued to drivers for running bus stop signs, with actual monetary fines scheduled to begin on Jan. 17, 2022. Tickets are issued through the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews