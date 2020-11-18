Charles public schools’ Superintendent Kim Hill announced earlier this week that she will not seek a new contract when her current four-year contract expires next June.
Hill has been superintendent of the 27,000-student school district since 2013.
The school district made the announcement on Tuesday morning in a press release. Hill was not required to notify the school board of her intentions until 120 days prior to the expiration of her contract.
“I think the right thing to do is provide the board with as much time possible to complete the process of hiring a new superintendent,” Hill said in the release, which notes that she plans to retire.
“The state of the school system is strong,” Hill said, adding that she is “committed to a seamless transition to new leadership, and will provide whatever support is necessary to ensure the continued success of Charles County Public Schools.”
Hill was named the school district’s principal of the year in 2013 following her time at North Point High School in Waldorf. She also served as vice principal at several schools in the county. She began her education career teaching social studies at Maurice J. McDonough High School in Pomfret.
According to ccboe.com, the school district became a model for computer science education under Hill’s leadership.
She started at a base salary of $200,000 in 2013 and received a raise to $217,000 last year in a 4-3 vote to amend her contract.
School board chair Virginia McGraw said she was disappointed to hear the news about Hill, which came as a surprise. Hill has been “always very professional and dedicated herself to public education” over 35 years, said McGraw, who is in her sixth year on the board after working in public education for 45 years, 20 in Washington, D.C., and 25 in Charles County as a special education teacher, vice principal and principal.
At the time that Hill received a raise last year — after six years without one — school board member Michael Lukas said he voted no, not because of Hill’s performance, but because of an amendment to her contract that provides a health benefit with paid-for premiums for the rest of her life.
This week, McGraw said such clauses are typical for school superintendents in similar-size districts in Maryland. “Her contract was nowhere near many of the contracts around the state,” McGraw said. “I felt it was time to bring her up to par.”
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews