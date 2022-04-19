Charles public schools system has promoted from within to fill two new leadership posts within Superintendent Maria Navarro’s senior leadership team.
Marvin Jones, the current executive director of schools, has been promoted to become the first chief of schools for the county.
Sylvia Royster, the current vice principal at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, was approved for a call up to become the first director of community engagement and equity.
Both appointments were approved at the Charles County Board of Education’s April 12 meeting and announced in a press release.
Jones, who holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Delaware State University, will oversee the school system’s office of school administration, safety and security programs, and other relevant entities related to the operation of schools.
Jones, a 30-year veteran of education, first joined Charles public schools as a vice principal in 2000.
“Recognizing that our students will only achieve at the level of guidance and direction they receive, my goal will be to ensure our leaders continually raise the bar and challenge students to rise to the occasion, and with the partnership of our community, we will grow together," he said.
Royster, who joined the school system in 2019 as vice principal of Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, will oversee community-building activities and programs as well as targeted engagement with stakeholders.
She holds a master's degree in school administration from Fayetteville State University, and said in the release that she is is honored to have her new role in the district.
“Being able to serve as the director of community engagement and equity for [Charles public schools] will allow me the opportunity to be a part of the change for our school community,” Royster added.