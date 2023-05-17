It’s never too early to start thinking about how future school years could be structured.
That was the message on May 9 as the Charles County Board of Education heard the results of a survey on what the community would like to see in the calendar for the 2024-2025 school year. And some of the results could make for a challenging decision for board members.
“It seems that the responses to several questions is kind of definitive but don’t seem to fit one of the three options,” school board Chairperson Michael Lukas said during the meeting.
About 2,227 responses were received during the two-week survey period, which closed May 1.
Over half of the respondents were parents (1,125) while about 20% (448 responders) were staff. Parents who are school system staff (320), students (291) and community members (50) rounded out the list of survey takers.
The primary question was for respondents to select their preference between one of three calendar options.
Option one included an Aug. 19 start date with a half day off for "fair day," two-week winter break, an extra day off during spring break and June 5 as the last day of school for students.
Option two had the same Aug. 19 start date with with schools closed for students on fair day, two weeks for winter break and long weekends built into March and February. All of the extra off time came at a cost for the last day of school, which would be June 10 under the second option.
Option 3 maintained the traditional Aug. 26 start date and spring break as well as a half-day for students on fair day, a shorter winter break and a student day off in March, with June 9 slated as the last day for students.
Of those options, option 3 received the most votes with 42%, while 34% voted for the second option and 24% for option 1.
While shorter breaks and half-day off for the fair seemed to win out, the results conflicted with several other responses in the survey.
Question 2 asked residents what they preferred for the annual fair day, scheduled on the Friday of the Charles County Fair.
Traditionally, Charles public schools close for fair day while teachers had a professional development day.
About 44% of respondents were in favor of closing school for students and teachers, while 31% voted for the traditional students-only closing date, the opposite of the most popular calendar option.
About 19% asked for a two-hour early dismissal for students, while only 6% voted for a full day for students and teachers.
Community members also seemed to be in favor of adding up to eight virtual teaching days for students, with 35% voting in support of a calendar model for up to eight virtual days for students.
The Maryland State Department of Education allows for up to eight virtual days, with five of those days including live teaching and three of those days being asynchronous.
The department recognizes asynchronous instruction as including activities such as independent practice, pre-recorded video lessons, assigned readings and other resources.
None of the three calendar options had built-in virtual school days.
Other counties, including St. Mary's, have already begun working in virtual school days to the calendar.
With some clear differences between community feedback and the three main calendar options, board members could have a tough time coming up with a calendar that aligns with community wishes.
“We have our work cut out for us to find out what the community really wants,” Nicole M. Kreamer, board member, said.
However, Yonelle Moore-Lee, board vice chairperson, said the survey was great for community feed back.
“Although some of the answers had some conflict, I think in general it gives you a clear indication of what the community is thinking,” Moore-Lee said.
Lukas asked about the possibility of pushing back the approval date for the calendar.
Shelly Mackey, director of communications, stated that approving the calendar in June as usual was adjustable.