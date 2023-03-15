A potential new bus lot and a switch to a bid model for bus routes are just a few of the prospects that could shape the future of school transportation in Charles County.
Michael Heim, chief of operations and supporting services, and Jason L. Tonkins, director of transportation, spoke to school board members on Tuesday about the system that transports some 23,000 students each year.
Heim told board members that infrastructure was key to any potential expansion of how many buses are owned by the county.
“If we’re going to increase our fleet we have to increase our infrastructure,” Heim said.
According to a copy of the presentation obtained by Southern Maryland News, the school system currently operates just 31 of the 296 buses transporting children in fiscal 2023. The remainder are owned and operated by contractors.
The expansion was born out of a study conducted by School Bus Consultants in 2016. The firm suggested that the system establish new accommodation points for an additional transportation facility due to the projected growth in the school system.
According to the study, early construction would not only be less of a burden on the financial impact but also shorten the implementation phase of bringing more bus routes under county control.
Heim added that Charles County Public Schools submitted a capital improvement project request for the fiscal 2024 budget to the county commissioners for a bus lot and facility to facilitate preparation for another site.
The new facility would operate in addition to the current lot across the street from the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building in La Plata.
While a location has not yet been chosen, Heim stressed the importance of having the new lot and repair bay.
“We don’t want to be in a position where we have to outsource repairs for our fleet,” Heim said, warning that outsourcing of repairs could lead to longer turnaround times for stricken buses.
Tuesday’s meeting was also an opportunity to review future challenges in bus transportation, including the ever-present concern of finding qualified drivers.
“There’s no secret there’s a lack of CDL drivers,” Tonkins said.
One of the big issues for the school system and its contractors is pay. Drivers have long complained about low pay, high insurance payments and retirement contributions.
Those complaints boiled over in 2021 when bus drivers staged a week-long sickout to protest for better wages and benefits.
Drivers and attendants received a 4% raise after the sickout, which led to many of the drivers unionizing their lots with ATU Local 689.
However, since a vast majority of Charles County Public Schools’ buses are privately owned, the union bargains with the bus contractors instead of directly with the school system.
That drew the ire of Dottery Butler-Washington, board member.
“If they were at the table we wouldn’t be dealing with these issues at all,” Butler-Washingotn said.
Heim said that one of the options on the table is the possibility that the system bids out bus routes to contractors, who would then be wholly responsible for wages and benefits for each driver and attendant. The move would effectively limit the school system to only being responsible for paying the fees to the contractors for operating routes.
Superintendent Maria Navarro called the idea an “evolution of us thinking on how we do our contracts going forward.”
No timetable was given for when or if a decision would be made.