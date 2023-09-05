The Charles public school system has joined a growing number of school systems nationwide in a federal class action lawsuit against social media companies.
Local school officials announced intentions to join the multi-state lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in a press release on Sept. 1.
“We know kids are coming to school with mental health struggles that may be exacerbated by their use of social media and exposure to harmful algorithms,” Superintendent Maria Navarro was quoted as saying in the release. “It is our job to ensure that while students are in school, they are not only learning but thriving as individuals and are happy.
Charles County Public Schools became the eighth school district in Maryland to join the lawsuit, which includes Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Carroll and Cecil counties as well as Baltimore City Public Schools and over 500 other school systems across the nation.
In addition to the ongoing nationwide suit, Anne Arundel County Public Schools filed its own lawsuit in Maryland District Court on Aug. 25.
Google, the parent company of YouTube; Meta, parent company of Instagram, Facebook and Threads; ByteDance, parent company of TikTok; and Snap Inc., parent company of Snapchat, are all named as defendants in the lawsuit.
According to the release, the suit alleges that social media algorithms can be manipulated to keep users on the platforms as long as possible, leading to excessive use of social media platforms.
Additionally, the suit claims that platforms target youth and teens by “exploiting a compulsion in them to feel connected and accepted.”
The school system alleges that the companies prioritized profits over the safety and well-being of children despite knowledge of the negative impacts of social media on youth mental health.
Social media websites have become ubiquitous amongst teens, as most social media sites have an age limit of 13 years old.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services health advisory on social media, up to 95% of teenagers and about 40% of children ages 8-12 utilize social media platforms.
While social media can be a positive benefit for children, evidence also shows an increasing negative factor in social media usage by teens, including perpetuation of body dissatisfaction, eating disorders and low self esteem, especially amongst girls.
The findings were affirmed by a collection of some 20 studies cited in the 25-page report that demonstrated a “significant relationship” between social media use and body image concerns and disorders.
“Unfortunately, students in our district and throughout the nation are confronting unparalleled mental health and learning challenges caused by their addiction to social media, intensified by detrimental algorithms and features.” Judy Mickens-Murray, Prince George’s school board chair, was quoted as saying in May. “It is imperative that these companies take responsibility for their role in this crisis affecting our youth.”
Southern Maryland News also reached out to Michael Lukas, board chairperson for Charles County Public Schools, who did not respond by press time.
Charles County Public Schools hired four additional psychologists, eight more school counselors and three additional behavioral support program staff members to help support mental health needs for students, according to the school system's release.
The district is also hosting mental health first aid classes for parents of children ages 12-18 to cover the common signs and symptoms of mental health challenges found in the age group. For more information, visit www.ccboe.com/quick-links/youth-mental-health-first-aid-for-parents.
The school systems involved in the case are represented by Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea of Baltimore and Delaware, and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein as co-lead counsel.
The firms are working on a contingency basis, which means there is no up-front cost to the school system to participate in the suit.
