In an effort to address parent concerns for their children's mental health, the Charles public school system has launched a brand new parent support program.
Beginning next Monday, June 21, the district will provide one-hour virtual counseling sessions to help parents assess the needs of their children during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The consultations, which run until Aug 13, will allow parents the opportunity to schedule virtual meetings with a school psychologist, counselor and/or public personnel worker to discuss educational concerns regarding their children.
A limited amount of in-person consultations will also be available.
Post consultation support could include at-home remedies or referrals to community resources such as the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau and the Center for Children.
A list of other mental health providers through the Charles health department will also be provided for parents and students.
Beila Lugo, Charles public schools' mental health coordinator, said the program was launched in an effort to assist parents with concerns for the mental health of their children.
Lugo has heard a wide range of reactions from parents on how the pandemic has affected students.
While some parents said their students thrived during distanced learning, others struggled, citing a lack of social interaction with other students due to social distancing guidelines.
Those sentiments were echoed by Mike Blanchard, supervising school psychologist, who said that some parents had reported students had issues with acclimating to routines during the school year due to distanced learning.
Despite the reopening of classrooms to students under the county’s four-phase reopening plan, only 30% of students opted to return to classrooms since the start of the program at the end of March.
Blanchard is hopeful that students will have the opportunity to fully return to classrooms this fall as directed by the Maryland State Department of Education through an announcement in April.
To better assist students on their return to the classroom, Blanchard said that school staff would be trained on how to deal with trauma in the classroom.
The summer support program opened to parents and their children is just one of a few ongoing programs designed to assist students with mental health challenges.
Charles public school system is participating in the Second Step program, which provides social-emotional learning programs for students and educators.
A number of programs are under consideration for the fall to help students once they return to the classroom this fall, but full details are not yet available, according to school officials.
Parents interested in participating in the program or who have questions can send an email to blugo@ccboe.com. Appointments can also be made over the phone by calling 301-392-7507.