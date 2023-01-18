On Jan. 12, Charles public schools' officials and the members of the county's chamber of commerce came together for a mixer aimed at growing the number of participating companies in the district’s apprenticeship program for students.
Thomas Stone High School played host to the chamber’s January mixer. Bonnie Grady, president and CEO of the Charles County Chamber of Commerce, told Southern Maryland News that the event was the result of a survey conducted among chamber committee members.
“It was determined that workforce development is the number one issue for employers here in Maryland, or Charles County at least,” Grady said.
The two-hour long event served as a get together and information session on Charles County’s partnership through Apprenticeship Maryland.
According to an information bulletin on the school system's website, the program allows high school seniors and juniors to work with local businesses through the system's career technical education program.
Students are interviewed by employers and, if accepted, are able to earn 450 work-based learning hours before they graduate.
They also earn four high school credits and at least minimum wage for hours worked. The program works in parallel with a student’s school schedule to earn credits toward graduation in and out of the classroom.
Apprenticeship Maryland is managed by the Maryland State Department of Labor.
School board member David Hancock praised the collaboration between the school system and the chamber.
“I came up through the CTE program, and to see a partnership between the school system and the chamber to try to unite students with businesses to keep our local economy growing is awesome and I hope this continues and grows from here,” Hancock said.
Rebecca Pearson, the school system's director of career and technical education, said the event was important to make connections between schools and local businesses.
“It is extremely important because it brings together all the necessary parties to provide opportunities for our community and make those connections,” Pearson said.
Pearson added that positions are available in a number of fields, from the trades to engineering, information technology and more.
The Jan. 12 mixer comes as the school system works to complete goals set out by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which requires 10th graders who have met college and career readiness goals be offered career and technical educational opportunities.
For more information, students and employers should visit the Charles County Board of Education career and technical education webpage at www.ccboe.com/cte.