Rebecca Pearson

Rebecca Pearson, Charles public schools' director of career and technical education, speaks during the Charles County of Chamber of Commerce mixer held at Thomas Stone High School on Jan. 12.

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

On Jan. 12, Charles public schools' officials and the members of the county's chamber of commerce came together for a mixer aimed at growing the number of participating companies in the district’s apprenticeship program for students.

Thomas Stone High School played host to the chamber’s January mixer. Bonnie Grady, president and CEO of the Charles County Chamber of Commerce, told Southern Maryland News that the event was the result of a survey conducted among chamber committee members.


Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews