Charles County students will have to wait another year to ask their special someone to the homecoming dance after a series of announcements by public school officials.
All homecoming dances for Charles County high schools have been canceled until further notice, though scheduled homecoming athletic games will take place.
“The changes will decrease the amount of people gathering inside of school buildings,” school officials announced in a press release sent out late last week.
Dances scheduled at area middle schools are also on hold due to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases.
School open houses and back-to-school nights have been shifted from in-person events to virtual events.
The decisions were made after several in-person meet-and-greet events in August led to COVID-19 cases reported from sick visitors who attended events.
“Administrators have been asked to offer meetings virtually or outdoors when possible,” the release said.
Parent and teacher meetings, information nights and open houses have also been affected by the decision.
The changes to homecoming festivities were just one of a host of changes to school procedures just two weeks into the new school year.
More stringent testing procedures have also been introduced for Charles students that have been exposed to the virus.
Students with known exposure to COVID-19 must now take a test with their doctor, an outside vendor or through the Charles County Department of Health in order to test out of quarantine after seven days.
“Families may also elect to quarantine their child for 10 days return to school without testing,” The release said.
Teachers and other school staff will no longer be able to receive a COVID-19 test at a school facility in order to end their quarantine earlier. Instead, they will also have to be tested by their doctor, outside vendor or the health department.
Staff can also chose to sit out a full 10 days without a test if they elect to not be tested.
Rapid tests will be reserved for students who display severe COVID-19 symptoms only, while pre-screened staff or students will be given the more accurate, but not rapid, PCR tests.
According to the updated Charles public school system operations manual, students with COVID-19 symptoms that test negative for a rapid test will be given a PCR test.
The student must remain out of school until the tests are received, and students who do not take a followup PCR test after a rapid test despite showing symptoms will be presumed positive, and forced to sit out for no less than ten days.
Schools will have plans on individual school websites to instruct students who are quarantined.
Where students can go for field trips has also been scaled back to only locations in Charles County and southern Prince George’s County, with the exception of athletics.
The county’s mandatory testing program for unvaccinated players and the location of most regular season games taking place within the region were seen as reasons not to limit athletics.
When those field trips take place, volunteers will have to take a prescreening health questionnaire as well as a background check before meeting with students and staff.
Interested parents are asked to contact their individual school for more instructions.