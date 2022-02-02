Four Charles public schools seniors will join more than 100 Maryland high school students as members of the Maryland General Assembly's student page program this year.
The district announced on Jan. 26 that Toluwanimi Dapo-Adeyemo, Samuel Chernoff, Tyne Kidd and Andrea Kornegay will represent the county in Annapolis.
According to the Charles school system's website, students will work two nonconsecutive weeks during the session, which runs until April 11. Pages will have an opportunity to serve during virtual and in-person meetings during this year’s legislative session.
Students work one week during the first eight weeks of the assembly session, and a second week during the final five weeks of the session.
Students can apply during the senior year for the page program, with applicants required to demonstrate an interest in the program and interview before a panel of judges.
“With this experience under my belt, I will go into college more certain of what path I’ll be taking after I go into the real world,” Dapo-Adeyemo, a North Point High School senior, said.
Dapo-Adeyemo said in a release that he plans to study economics or sociology, and plans to attend either Dartmouth or North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
According to the release, Dapo-Adeyemo is heavily active in student governments at the school, county and state level.
He is the president of the Charles County NAACP Youth Council, vice president of the North Point Student Government Association and vice president of the Maryland Association of Student Councils, among other programs.
Chernoff, a senior at Maurice J. McDonough High School, helped advocate for voting rights for the student member of the Charles school board.
“The program will help me enhance my understanding of how the political system works and provide me with hands-on experience in the field that I can use in the future as I aim to continue to spark real world change,” Chernoff said in the release.
Chernoff serves as the service coordinator of the Maryland Association of Student Councils as well as participates in several school clubs and is an assistant in Boy Scout Troop 1814.
Chernoff also serves as the team captain for McDonough’s “It’s Academic” team that earned first place in a county competition that took place in December.
Kidd, who attends Henry E. Lackey High School, has been active in athletics and academics during her time at the school. She is the captain of the volleyball team, a varsity cheer leader and president of the school environmental club.
“I am ecstatic to start my week as a page and know it will be a lifelong memory I shall cherish,” Kidd said.
Kornegay, a senior at St. Charles High School, moved to the county during her junior year and applied for the program to learn about government and politics as well as networking with people.
“I hope working as a page will allow me to make connections and create a support system of professionals moving forward,” Kornegay said.
Kornegay plans to attend Hollins University in the fall to study biology and later attend medical school.
She serves as the St. Charles student liaison to the Charles County Board of Education, as a member of the St. Charles High student government association as well as an officer in the St. Charles Marine Corps JROTC program.
Charles County Board of Education will honor this year’s student pages at the board's upcoming meeting on Feb. 8.