On Oct. 13, the Charles public school system hosted an event discussing the history and the future of the Hispanic community in the county and the region at large.
Superintendent Maria Navarro hosted the panel discussion at Thomas Stone High School.
“I hope that tonight is an opportunity for learning and getting to know each other in a way that allows us to learn more about my culture, my background, and also the culture and background of many of our county residents,” Navarro said.
The event was apart of the larger acknowledgement of Hispanic Heritage Month by the Charles County Hispanic Heritage Committee that took place between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15.
Hispanic Heritage Month was established to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States.
The county’s celebration of Hispanic History Month comes as Charles has seen a marked increase in the Hispanic population. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Hispanic population in the county jumped from 6,259 people in 2010 to 11,667 in 2020.
The influx of Hispanic people also brought along an increase of Hispanic children in the school system.
According to the Oct. 13 presentation, Charles public schools have 3,193 Hispanic students as of fiscal 2022 compared to having 975 in fiscal 2010.
The school system also serves over 1,000 English as a Second Language, or ESOL, students, with 86.2% of those students being Hispanic.
Gustavo Torres, executive director of CASA, the largest immigrant advocacy organization in the Mid-Atlantic area, said he believed Hispanic people were choosing Charles County because they felt welcome in the county.
Navarro said the county planned to ramp up immersive language programs, especially in the new elementary school expected to be built in time for the 2024-2025 school year.
Kiara Cruz, a senior at Thomas Stone High School that came to the county from Puerto Rico in 2019, said the dual language opportunities were important for students who are coming to the system without knowing English.
“There’s a budding community and they need help. ... A lot of students are coming every year and they don’t have English class in their countries or they don’t understand either,” Cruz said.
Thursday’s event also served as an opportunity for panelists to tell their stories of how they came to the county.
Pascale Small, a Waldorf resident and parent advocate, came to Charles with her family during the 2020 pandemic. She said her and her husband chose Charles County for the environment and community fostered in the area.
"We wanted to make sure they had a place that was safe, rigorous and culturally affirming,” Small said of her children.
Small added that she became an advocate to help improve Charles County schools for all families.
The Oct. 13 event was part of a series of events including kickoff and closing celebrations held in Waldorf.
