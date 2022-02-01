An end to mask mandates in Charles public schools could be on the table if certain metrics are met, according to a press release sent last week by the school system.
The district has been granted three "off-ramp" options for removing a mask mandate in schools based on regulations approved by the Maryland General Assembly Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review on Jan. 5.
The regulations replace guidelines that were set to expire on Feb. 25 and for now keep in place a mask requirement for Charles public school students, staff and visitors.
Guidelines are based on a decision from the Maryland State Department of Education on Dec. 1 to create a new mask requirement with options to repeal the mandate if certain metrics were met.
“At the end of the day, one thing that’s important is keeping our schools open,” Maryland Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury said during his remarks at a special meeting in December.
Local school systems can decide to remove the current mask mandates if at least one of these three metrics are met: At least 80% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated for COVID-19; a school or facility has 80% of students and staff fully vaccinated against COVID-19; or a county has reported 14 consecutive days of moderate or low transmission rate of COVID-19 cases, as reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Charles County Public Schools will not consider the second option because the school system does not require its staff or students to be vaccinated for COVID-19, nor does the school system ask staff or students to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status,” the district said in the release.
Currently, 71.4% of children ages five and above in Charles County are vaccinated, and the rate for children 12 and up sits at 77%
Additionally, 78.1% of adults in Charles County are vaccinated, which falls below the 80% threshold.
"As of today, county vaccination data does not support the off-ramp tied to overall county vaccination rates," Charles public schools' Superintendent Maria Navarro said.
The district said they would consider following the third option once the county reports 14 consecutive days of moderate or low transmission rate of COVID-19 cases.
According to the COVID-19 transmission map on the CDC website, an overwhelming majority of the country remains in a high transmission status as of earlier this week.
Mask wearing is recommended for all communities with a transmission rate of substantial or higher.
Additionally, the Charles school system announced new spectator limits that went into effect on Jan. 31.
Due to a downward trend in COVID-19 positives, Charles public schools will allow half capacity for in-person athletic and extracurricular activities.
Levels will be based on the venue or event location on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Tickets for high school sporting events can be purchased directly through individual high school athletic websites.
If numbers continue to trend down, the school system may lift all capacity limits starting Feb. 7. All other COVID-19 safety guidelines will remain in place.