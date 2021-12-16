Charles County public school officials are examining several ways to expand a virtual learning program for high school students during the 2022-2023 school year and beyond, but plan to end virtual learning for younger students.
Deputy Superintendent Kevin Lowndes presented the proposed changes during a school board meeting on Tuesday that would add honors and Advanced Placement courses to the school system’s Virtual Academy and open up enrollment for more students.
“We’ve noticed that some students who didn’t do well in the brick and mortar schools are doing well because of the arraignment of the virtual program,” Lowndes said during the meeting.
Lowndes also said that attendance, not grade levels, should determine access to the virtual program due to how some students thrived in the program compared to being in a traditional school setting.
The program would also allow students in the virtual program to participate in school sports and extracurricular activities.
The change would move away from regulations this year that barred students in the Virtual Academy from participating in extracurricular activities this year.
However, Lowndes said that other school systems that allowed virtual students to participate in the after-school activities saw low participation in programs from such students.
Transportation to programs would have to be provided by parents if online students decided to participate in after-school activities.
The program could also allow for honors and Advanced Placement classes in the virtual program at the request of students and parents.
According to Lowndes, virtual class options could also be used to provide classes that other schools may not have by allowing virtual courses at the beginning or end of the day.
Michael Lukas, school board member, said that the expansion of virtual programs was a positive step.
“We look for some silver linings from COVID, and this is one of them,” Lukas said on Tuesday.
Virginia McGraw, another board member, agreed with that assessment and the expansion for high schoolers, though stated she felt a virtual option for younger students was “not the best option.”
Lowndes said during his remarks that the virtual option for elementary and middle school students would not be continued into the next school year.
The presentation also covered grade performance of virtual and in-person students in all three levels during the first quarter.
High school students saw the biggest jump in performance, with 65.53% of students in virtual classes receiving A’s compared to just 45.28% for students in traditional settings.
The virtual program at all levels will be continued at least until the end of the current school year.
Parents of students that elect to remain virtual have been asked to keep their students in the program for the rest of the school year to avoid possible disruptions of reintegrating students for the second half of the year.
