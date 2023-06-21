Steven Roberts, director of accountability, left, and Sean Heyl, Education Association of Charles County president, join Kevin Lowndes, chief of the office of teaching and learning, in a discussion on findings of the District Committee on Assessment.
The District Committee on Assessment included this scorecard on standardized tests provided by the county. Scores were averaged out of a scale of one to five on purpose, target clarity, sound assessment, communication and student involvement.
Steven Roberts, director of accountability, left, and Sean Heyl, Education Association of Charles County president, join Kevin Lowndes, chief of the office of teaching and learning, in a discussion on findings of the District Committee on Assessment.
SCREENSHOT BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.
The District Committee on Assessment included this scorecard on standardized tests provided by the county. Scores were averaged out of a scale of one to five on purpose, target clarity, sound assessment, communication and student involvement.
Standardized assessments, including how many there are and the amount of time they take up in the classroom, are a perenial hot button topic for parents.
On June 13, Kevin Lowndes, chief of the office of teaching and learning for the Charles public school system, presented recommendations from a work group tasked with examining the use of standardized tests in local schools.
According to a copy of the June 13 presentation obtained by Southern Maryland News, the District Committee on Assessment was born out of the requirements of a bill signed into law by former Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in 2017.
The law limits the amount of time that can be used for mandated assessments to 2.2% of total time in grades kindergarten through seventh and all high school grades, and 2.3% for eighth graders.
All federal, state or district mandated testing that “is intended to measure a student’s academic readiness, learning progress and skill acquisition” counts toward the time limit, while regular classroom tests do not.
“When a teacher teaches their lesson and gives a test at the end of the lesson, those hours are not counted,” Lowndes said.
Districts are mandated to look at their standardized testing policies every two years.
The committee was made up of teachers, community leaders and school board personnel and broken up into each of the three grade levels.
“We wanted to get a variety of people on this committee,” Sean Heyl, Education Association of Charles County president, told school board members.
School board member Jamila Smith praised the committee for the group’s makeup.
“I appreciate the inclusion of parent and committee member and educator voices on the focus group,” Smith said.
The committee found that testing minutes did not exceed state levels, with less than 1% of testing time in prekindergarten used for testing, scaling up to about 2.29% in eighth grade before leveling off to 0.35% for high school seniors.
Committee meetings were also used to analyze the county’s standardized tests and weighed them on a scale of one to five for purpose, clarity of targets, sound assessment design, good communication and student involvement.
i-Ready, an online computer-adaptive system for assessing reading and mathematics skills, scored near the top of the list while Running Records, an individual assessment for scoring reading for children in kindergarten through second grade, scored near the bottom.
One of the committee’s recommendations was to use Running Records only as needed instead of continuing to use it as a required assessment.
Instead, the committee recommended the use of Acadience, another reading assessment test already used by Charles public schools for grades kindergarten through second grade three times per year.
Other recommendations included providing clear communication about assessments across all local public schools, increasing professional learning for teachers and administrators on standardized tests and making several adjustments to time considerations for standardized tests.