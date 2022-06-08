Charles public schools will operate free meal sites this summer as a part of the school system’s Lunch on Us program.
In a press release sent May 27, the district announced that meal sites will be open from noon to 1 p.m. starting June 27 and running through Aug. 11.
Indian Head, Dr. Samuel A Mudd, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon and Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy elementary schools, Milton M. Somers, Mattawoman and John Hanson middle schools, and Westlake and St. Charles high schools will be used as meal distribution sites.
Any child between the ages of 2 and 18 are eligible for a free, hot meal regardless if they live in Charles County or attend local public schools. The child must be present to receive a meal and all items must be consumed on site at the meal serving location.
According to the release, students must eat at the serving location due to the expiration of a federal meals waiver that allowed the school system to provide grab-and-go meal service.
Supervision at the sites will include members of the schools’ administration teams.
Grant funding through No Kid Hungry will allow the Charles school system to provide transportation in the area of Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School. Educational programming will also be offered at that school during the Lunch on Us Program.
The school system will also provide meals to any student participating in elementary or middle summer Boost programs, summer school, special education Boost camps, and the CTE, STEM and science center camps.
Elementary students attending summer Boost programs will also receive free breakfast.
Community members with questions or large groups who plan to visit a meal site and want to provide staff with advance notice should call the school system’s food and nutrition services department at 301-392-5570.