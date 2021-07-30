All Charles public school students will receive free breakfast and lunch during the 2021-2022 school year. Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended a waiver to provide free meals for children at school until next June.
The first day of the 2021-2022 school year for Charles students is Monday, Aug. 30.
Meal offerings will include standard breakfast and lunch items such as cereal, milk, juice and fruit. Returning to the menu for the school year are hot food items such as chicken tenders, pizza and pancakes. The school system posts daily menu options for students on its website, ccboe.com. Students will only be offered one breakfast and one lunch daily.
Several families have funds on student meal and general accounts in My Payments Plus. Families with funds on a student meal account can request a refund. Refunds must be submitted to the Charles County Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services department by July 30, in writing to mealaccountrefund@ccboe.com. Parents should include their child’s full name and student identification number in their email. Refunds take about two weeks to process.
Refunds are only available for funds on student meal accounts, not general accounts. Any remaining funds on a student meal account not requested for a refund will be transferred to a child’s general account July 30. Students can use their general account to pay for extra items in the cafeteria such as bottled water, chips and other available a la carte items.
Parents with questions can call 301-932-6610 and ask to speak to someone in the food and nutrition services department.
JESSE YEATMAN