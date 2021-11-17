Charles public school system, like most districts in the United States, has seen an unprecedented amount of learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Nov. 9, Kevin Lowndes, deputy superintendent, introduced a three-year plan to recover some of the lost education caused by the pandemic during a presentation to the local board of education.
The new program includes enhancements to the core instructional program, using data to drive instruction and planning, and expanding supplemental programs to extend learning opportunities and tutoring during the school year and over the summer.
“This whole plan is a continuous plan looking at all aspects of the year,” Lowndes said.
The school system has purchased new curriculums, "Illustrative Mathematics" for grades 1 through 8 and "Into Reading" for kindergarten through fifth grade.
According to its website, Illustrative Mathematics is a problem-based core curriculum designed to address content and practice standards by using real-world context for mathematical problems.
Into Reading, created by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, provides literature and social and emotional learning lessons to help build critical skills and build classroom community.
Lowndes said both programs were important to help build foundational learning in students in elementary school.
Schools will also have an enhanced educational block, splitting time between establishing core resources grade level standards for students at or exceeding learning levels, and reinforcing and enriching students that need help catching up.
Teachers will also have a powerful new tool to understand where students need assistance by using the i-Ready diagnostic assessment.
The i-Ready system tests students three times per school year in order to measure how students are progressing through their studies.
The fall testing period, which ended Oct. 15, showed increases in the amount of students testing below their grade level in math and reading performance compared to the last non-pandemic school year in 2018-2019.
According to the presentation, i-Ready data allows teachers to tailor instruction to different groups of students based on their level of aptitude in reading and math.
The district also plans to provide extended learning opportunities over the summer by providing summer school and "summer boost" programs as well as other enrichment opportunities.
Meighan Hungerford, director of elementary programs, said that the district is also working to add virtual tutoring services during the school day by working with outside companies.
Hungerford stated that while they did not want to take tutoring away from instructors, working with an outside vendor could help take stress off teachers stretched thin by the pandemic.
“If I’m a fourth-grader and I need help in reading, I go and have the guided reading with my teacher for 20 minutes. And instead of going back to my seat to do my follow up work independently, I can join a tutoring group independently over the internet, and that gives me a lot more powerful institution than something I’m doing independently,” Hungerford said.
The district is currently facing several challenges to meet its goals to deal with learning loss, including social distancing guidelines that restrict some activities with teachers and students, ongoing staff coronavirus cases and a lack of substitute teachers due to fears brought on by COVID-19.